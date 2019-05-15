Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 7 Pro Gets First Software Update; Adds April Android Security Patch, DC Dimming, and Other Notable Features

OnePlus 7 Pro Gets First Software Update; Adds April Android Security Patch, DC Dimming, and Other Notable Features

The latest software update for OnePlus 7 Pro is 494MB in size.

By | Updated: 15 May 2019 12:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7 Pro Gets First Software Update; Adds April Android Security Patch, DC Dimming, and Other Notable Features

OnePlus 7 Pro adds a Fnatic mode and various improvements through its first software update

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7 Pro update brings OxygenOS 9.5.2
  • It improves the smooth scrolling function
  • OnePlus 7 Pro has also added Wind Down and Grayscale features

OnePlus 7 Pro is reported to be receiving its first software update just hours after its global debut. The new software update upgrades the custom ROM to OxygenOS 9.5.2. It also brings the April 2019 Android security patch. Further, OnePlus has pushed a list of improvements through the latest update. The OnePlus 7 Pro already has an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This is aimed to be uplifted through the new update. The new software version also enhances the built-in Gaming mode with a Fnatic mode.

The latest software update for the OnePlus 7 Pro brings OxygenOS 9.5.2.GM21BA and carries firmware version OnePlus7ProOxygen_21_1905010142. It is sized at 494MB and brings the April 2019 Android security patch. Moreover, the update upgrades OxygenOS 9.5.0 to OxygenOS 9.5.2.

OnePlus has also included a DC Dimming feature within the new software update. The feature can be accessed by going to Settings > Utilities > OnePlus Laboratory. Further, the update improves smooth scrolling that utilises the 90Hz display. There are also general bug fixes and improvements to upgrade the overall system performance.

The new software update for the OnePlus 7 Pro also includes a few tweaks pertaining to the Gaming mode. There is a Haptic feedback option that let gamers adjust the vibration effects during their playing time. The update also adds a Fnatic mode to boost the gaming performance on the device. Notably, the gaming-centric features can be accessed by going to Settings > Utilities > Gaming mode.

 

OnePlus has also updated the Digital Wellbeing experience on the OnePlus 7 Pro through the software update. There are the Wind Down and Grayscale features to reduce eye-strain to some extent. Lastly, the update optimises the photo quality of the triple rear camera setup.

You should receive latest software update on your OnePlus 7 Pro just after purchasing it. Ideally, the update should hit your device automatically, though you would be able to check its presence by going to Settings > System Update.

OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 6T: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Folks at 9to5Google first reported the rollout of the software update for the OnePlus 7 Pro. However, we weren't able to independently verify the release on our review unit.

To recall, the OnePlus 7 Pro was launched alongside the OnePlus 7 on Tuesday. The new phone is set to go on sale starting May 16 for Amazon Prime customers, while regular buyers would be able to purchase the handset starting May 17.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Powerful stereo speakers
  • Snappy UI and app performance
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Heavy
  • Inconsistent AF in macros
  • 4K videos have oversaturated colours
  • Mediocre low-light video performance
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 7 Pro review
Display6.67-inch
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1440x3120 pixels
RAM12GB
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Storage256GB
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 16-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Twitter Giving Locked Users Their Accounts Back
Google Makes New Push to Bolster Travel-Related Searches
OnePlus 7 Pro Gets First Software Update; Adds April Android Security Patch, DC Dimming, and Other Notable Features
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  4. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  5. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
  6. Tata Sky Brings Digital Content Service Bundled With Amazon Fire TV Stick
  7. Ola Partners SBI to Launch Credit Card With Up to 20 Percent Cashback
  8. PUBG Mobile Season 7 Leak Tips More Royale Pass Details
  9. Selena Gomez Calls Social Media 'Dangerous', 'Terrible' for Youth
  10. OnePlus 7 Pro's Zen Mode Is Coming to OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.