OnePlus' The Lab is open for business again. In line with its tradition of offering the consumers a chance to try out new and upcoming phones before the official launch, OnePlus has started taking applications for The Lab for OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone. This upcoming smartphone is going to be the flagship model of the company for better part of this year. OnePlus 7 Pro is all set to be unveiled on May 14 alongside the OnePlus 7 at simultaneous launch events in New York City, London, and Bengaluru.

In a post on the official OnePlus forum, the company revealed that it is opening The Lab for OnePlus 7 Pro. The interested consumers can now apply to review this upcoming smartphone. The registrations will continue until 8:00pm ET, May 3 (05:30am IST, May 4) on the company website and the company will take six days to review the applications. 15 consumers will be selected to review the phone and the winners will be announced on May 9.

This isn't the first time that the company is running The Lab programme to give select consumers early access to its phones. The company had conducted the first edition of The Lab in May 2016 with the OnePlus 3. OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T were also given out as part of The Lab initiative.

To recall, OnePlus 7 Pro has been teased to be coming with a "fast and smooth" display. The phone is rumoured to sport a 90Hz 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) display. It will reportedly be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM options. Further, the phone would have up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

On the imaging front, the OnePlus 7 Pro is tipped to pack a triple rear camera setup, which will house a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.6 lens and OIS, 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto f/2.4 lens, and a 16-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens and 117-degree field of view. The phone is also rumoured to have a 4,000mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge support and an in-display fingerprint sensor.