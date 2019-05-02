OnePlus 7 Pro Teaser Hints at Speed and Performance Ahead of Launch

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro phones are all set to launch on May 14. The company has now rolled out a new teaser that confirms the arrival of the OnePlus 7 Pro variant, and also takes a jab at other flagships. The teaser says, “We just made your phone slower,” and features a video that shows items scrolling very quickly in a list on screen. This would indicate a fast and more responsive display, a powerful processor, and an speed optimised interface. The phone is confirmed to sport a Snapdragon 855 SoC, and the Pro variant is tipped to sport a pop-up selfie camera as well.

Taking to Twitter to post the teaser, OnePlus hints at the OnePlus 7 Pro's fast performance and it could also be teasing the "fast and smooth display" that is touted to arrive on the phone. It could also be teasing its fast powerful processing capabilities, and states that it will make your phones look slower. This could also mean a powerful GPU and more RAM alongside the Snapdragon 855 processor.

CEO Pete Lau in a recent interview specified that the OnePlus 7 Pro would come with a "fast and smooth" display, adding that the company has "invested significantly" to build its display. Also, the technology is claimed to be three times the cost of what's used in other flagship displays. The phone is also tipped to sport a QHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate as well.

The company has also shared the launch event details and live stream link for the event on May 14 in the same tweet. The event will begin at 8:15pm IST on May 14, and it will take place in India, US, and Europe simultaneously.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is rumoured to have a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is also said to have a Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM options. Further, the phone would have up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 7 Pro is tipped to flaunt a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.6 lens and OIS, 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto f/2.4 lens, and a 16-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens and 117-degree field of view.

The phone is also rumoured to have a 4,000mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge support and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Moreover, the OnePlus 7 Pro could come in Blue, Grey, and Brown colour options.

