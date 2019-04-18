OnePlus 7 has been teased by none other than OnePlus CEO Pete Lau. The teaser claims that the next-generation flagship will arrive with a "Fast and Smooth" experience. While it does not reveal any specifics, the teaser that comes along with a video clip suggests a curved display for one of the OnePlus models, which is rumoured as the OnePlus 7 Pro. It also hints at three new models in the new OnePlus 7 family. Separately, the OnePlus 7 Pro is tipped to debut with a Quad HD+ display and 90Hz refresh rate. This will notably the highest in the history of OnePlus smartphones.

The official teaser by Lau mentions "Fast" and "Smooth" as the two keywords pertaining to the OnePlus 7. "Excited to share the next product from OnePlus will unleash a new era of Fast and Smooth. Especially Smooth! Smooth is more challenging than Fast - a true test of hardware and software. The new product is just beautiful - can't wait for you to see it!" he tweeted.

However, the tweet doesn't reveal any particular details around the specifications or design of the OnePlus 7. It, nevertheless, does give a glimpse at a curved display that could be associated with the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The video that comes along with the Lau's tweet teasing the new phone hints at three new OnePlus phones by showing the text "Fast and Sm...th". These are likely to be the regular OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G if we believe some recent reports.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal, on the other hand, purportedly leaked some of the key specifications of the OnePlus 7 Pro. The phone is claimed to come with a Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. This is unlike all the previous OnePlus phones that had a full-HD+ display with the 60Hz refresh rate. The enhancements would help the new OnePlus model deliver smoother graphics over the predecessors.

The tipster also mentioned in his tweet that the OnePlus 7 Pro would have USB Type-C v3.1, and a 4,000mAh battery along with Warp Charge 30W fast charging tech. The phone is also claimed to have dual speakers and triple rear camera setup with wide-angle and telephoto lenses.

Lau in his teaser didn't reveal the launch date of the OnePlus 7 family. However, considering some past reports, the new models by the Chinese company would debut on May 14.