OnePlus 7 Pro With 12GB of RAM, Android Pie Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch

OnePlus 7 Pro alleged Geekbench listing also shows high single and multi-core scores.

By | Updated: 2 May 2019 12:50 IST
OnePlus 7 Pro With 12GB of RAM, Android Pie Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ PriceBaba

OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to come with a pop-up selfie camera setup

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7 Pro listing shows model number GM1917
  • OnePlus has already teased the presence of a triple rear camera setup
  • OnePlus 7 Pro also appears to have 12GB of RAM

OnePlus 7 Pro has allegedly been listed on benchmark portal Geekbench. The online listing shows the presence of 12GB of RAM on the new OnePlus phone. The new development comes in the midst of official teasers confirming various features of the OnePlus 7 Pro. The phone was recently teased to sport a triple rear camera setup. One of the recent teasers also suggested 3x optical zoom and an ultra-wide angle lens on the OnePlus 7 Pro. Notably, the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro launch is set for May 14.

The latest listing on the Geekbench site, dated April 30, shows a suspicious OnePlus phone carrying model number GM1917. This is believed to be the OnePlus 7 Pro, as per an earlier leak. The phone appears with 12GB of RAM. Further, it is found to have Android Pie that could feature OnePlus' OxygenOS on top.

While the identity of the listed OnePlus handset isn't verified, the Geekbench listing shows that the phone has received a single-core score of 3,526 and multi-core score of 11,101. These are notably higher than the scores received by many flagships to date, tipping the OnePlus 7 Pro may offer exceptional performance.

The OnePlus 7 Pro will debut alongside the vanilla OnePlus 7 on May 14. Both new OnePlus phones are expected to come with a Snapdragon 855 SoC. However, OnePlus 7 Pro may have various new changes and enhancements to take on the existing high-end Android devices.

If we believe a recent rumour, the OnePlus 7 Pro will come with a 90Hz QHD+ display that could be 6.7-inch in size and have a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is also said to have up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is also teased to come with a triple rear camera setup, pop-up selfie camera module, and an ultra-wide angle lens. Furthermore, the phone is already claimed to have received the A+ rating from DisplayMate.

Comments

Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Netflix Rolls Out High-Quality Audio Streaming That Adapts to Data Connections
Comment
 
 

