OnePlus 7 Pro Owners Get Spam Notifications Due to Internal Testing Error

A number of OnePlus 7 Pro owners were in for a surprise earlier today when they started receiving weird spam notifications. The first one comprised of a random arrangement of English letters which made no sense, while the second one featured Chinese characters. Although it may sound like a spam attack orchestrated by a malicious party, it has turned out to be an error originating from an internal test at OnePlus. The company has recognised the issue and is currently assessing the cause behind the spam notifications that perplexed the affected OnePlus 7 Pro owners.

We have come across multiple reports on Twitter where OnePlus 7 Pro owners shared screenshots of the two spam notifications and expressed concern as to what they might be. One of the Gadgets 360 staffers also received a spam notification on his OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone.

While the spam notification with the random English letters doesn't make any sense, the Chinese characters translate to a long string of “haha”. One affected OnePlus 7 Pro user who tapped on the notification was redirected to a page which read “browser not found”.

It appears that random OnePlus 7 Pro users across the globe received spam notifications on their phone. OnePlus quickly took cognizance of the issue and revealed that the spam notifications were the result of an internal test conducted by the OxygenOS team which accidentally sent out global push notifications to OnePlus 7 Pro owners.

“During an internal test, our OxygenOS team accidentally sent out a global push notification to some OnePlus 7 Pro owners,” OnePlus explained via a tweet. The company further added that it is currently investigating the error that caused the dispersal of spam notifications and has promised to share more details shortly. However, the true extent of the issue or the number of affected OnePlus 7 Pro users is yet to be revealed.