OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 OxygenOS Closed Beta Programme Kicked Off, Company Now Accepting Applications

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro users will be required to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) to participate in the programme.

By | Updated: 26 June 2019 18:47 IST
OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro closed beta testers will be the "closest group to OnePlus staff"

Highlights
  • OnePlus is accepting only 250 people for the Closed Beta programme
  • Participants need to be an active OnePlus Community member
  • Sometimes, members will need to flash new builds and delete their data

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro users have been offered with the opportunity to join a Close Beta programme and test the upcoming software updates for both new flagships. OnePlus is notably accepting 250 people to enter the OnePlus 7 series Closed Beta programme, and applicants need to be an active member on the OnePlus Community forums. Once selected, the programme will provide the Closed Beta members with the ability to test new features before they head to the Open Beta or the public releases of OxygenOS. The Closed Beta group is also claimed to be the "closest group to OnePlus staff" -- meaning they have the chance to provide feedback and help the company refine and revise its product strategy.

"The Closed Beta Group is the closest group to OnePlus staff," says OnePlus Global Product Operations Manager Manu J in a forum post. "This group is made up of an elite crew of OnePlus community members. This group needs absolute secrecy, as testers will often get builds and features weeks or even months before they are released to the public."

The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro users participating in the Closed Beta programme will be required to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with OnePlus. The participants will also be needed to constantly communicate and provide feedback to the OnePlus team through Slack. Furthermore, the programme will require the participants to flash new builds by deleting their existing data.

To participate in the Closed Beta programme, you need to be an active OnePlus Community member. You, of course, also need to have a OnePlus 7-series phone to test the new features. Additionally, you should be prepared for facing bugs that would emerge while testing closed beta builds.

You can apply for the Closed Beta programme by filling the form on SurveyMonkey. As we mentioned, OnePlus is accepting applications for only 250 spots globally.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Loud stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Below-average low-light camera performance
  • Inconsistent focus in portraits and macros
  • Poor low-light video stabilisation
Read detailed OnePlus 7 review
Display6.41-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3700mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Powerful stereo speakers
  • Snappy UI and app performance
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Heavy
  • Inconsistent AF in macros
  • 4K videos have oversaturated colours
  • Mediocre low-light video performance
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 7 Pro review
Display6.67-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM12GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution1440x3120 pixels
Further reading: OnePlus 7 Closed Beta, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus, OxygenOS
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 OxygenOS Closed Beta Programme Kicked Off, Company Now Accepting Applications
Comment
 
 

6GB RAM
