OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro users have been offered with the opportunity to join a Close Beta programme and test the upcoming software updates for both new flagships. OnePlus is notably accepting 250 people to enter the OnePlus 7 series Closed Beta programme, and applicants need to be an active member on the OnePlus Community forums. Once selected, the programme will provide the Closed Beta members with the ability to test new features before they head to the Open Beta or the public releases of OxygenOS. The Closed Beta group is also claimed to be the "closest group to OnePlus staff" -- meaning they have the chance to provide feedback and help the company refine and revise its product strategy.

"The Closed Beta Group is the closest group to OnePlus staff," says OnePlus Global Product Operations Manager Manu J in a forum post. "This group is made up of an elite crew of OnePlus community members. This group needs absolute secrecy, as testers will often get builds and features weeks or even months before they are released to the public."

The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro users participating in the Closed Beta programme will be required to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with OnePlus. The participants will also be needed to constantly communicate and provide feedback to the OnePlus team through Slack. Furthermore, the programme will require the participants to flash new builds by deleting their existing data.

To participate in the Closed Beta programme, you need to be an active OnePlus Community member. You, of course, also need to have a OnePlus 7-series phone to test the new features. Additionally, you should be prepared for facing bugs that would emerge while testing closed beta builds.

You can apply for the Closed Beta programme by filling the form on SurveyMonkey. As we mentioned, OnePlus is accepting applications for only 250 spots globally.