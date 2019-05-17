OnePlus 7 Pro has gone on sale in India today via Amazon India, OnePlus Store, as well as via OnePlus offline stores and partner retailers. The flagship smartphone was launched to much fanfare alongside its more affordable sibling, the OnePlus 7. Highlights of the smartphone include up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB storage, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, Warp Charge 30 fast charging, as well as a 90Hz refresh rate Fluid AMOLED display. Read on for more details about the OnePlus 7 Pro price in India, sale timing, specifications, and more.

OnePlus 7 Pro price in India, sale details, launch offers

The OnePlus 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 48,999 for its 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant (Mirror Grey only), Rs. 52,999 for its 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant (Almond, Mirror Grey, and Nebula Blue), and Rs. 57,999 for its 12GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant (Nebula Blue). Notably, the smartphone is currently only available in a Mirror Grey colour variant. The Almond colour variant will go on sale in June, while the Nebula Blue colour variant will only go on sale on May 28. It is now available to buy via Amazon India and the OnePlus Store, apart from OnePlus offline retail stores and partners such as Reliance Digital, My Jio, and Croma. The smartphone went on sale at 12am (midnight) IST on May 17, following the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale and the OnePlus Early Birds Sale that was held starting 12pm (noon) IST on Thursday, May 16. The smartphone was made available even earlier via OnePlus Pop-Up stores in in seven cities in India on Wednesday, May 15.

OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) launch offers include up to Rs. 2,000 instant discount on SBI credit and debit card purchases, Reliance Jio benefits up to Rs. 9,300, no-cost EMIs up to 6 months, up to 70 percent Servify Guaranteed Exchange Price, up to 60 percent Cashify buyback value with a special upgrade bonus for previous OnePlus smartphone owners,

OnePlus 7 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 7 Pro runs OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie, bringing new features like native Screen Recording and a Zen Mode that makes the phone available for use for 20 minutes, only allowing emergency calls and the use of the camera. As we mentioned, in a first for the company, the OnePlus 7 Pro features a Quad-HD+ resolution (1440x3120 pixels). The phone will get 2 years of software updates, and 3 years of security updates.

The 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a pixel density of 516ppi, a refresh rate of 90Hz, and support for sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamuts. It also supports HDR10+ and Netflix HDR streaming. A Night Mode 2.0 has been introduced, delivering a lowest brightness setting of 0.27 nits. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and the company claims it has received a A+ rating from DisplayMate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with the Adreno 640 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The OnePlus 7 Pro bears a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor as its primary camera, with an f/1.6 aperture, 1.6-micron pixels (4-in-1), optical image stabilisation (OIS), and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). The secondary camera features a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and an ultra wide-angle lens with a 117-degree field of view. Finally, an 8-megapixel camera rounds off the triple rear camera setup, with a telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom, an f/2.4 aperture, 1-micron pixels, and OIS.

The rear camera setup is accompanied by a dual-LED flash module, and it also supports phase detection autofocus (PDAF), laser autofocus (LAF), and contrast autofocus (CAF). The rear cameras can record 4K video at up to 60fps, 1080p video at up to 240fps, and 720p video at up to 480fps, with the last two being Super Slow Motion modes. The company is touting camera features like Portrait, UltraShot, Nightscape, Pro Mode, AI Scene Detection, Panorama, HDR, Studio Lighting, Time-Lapse, and RAW Image. At the launch event, the company said the OnePlus 7 Pro received an overall DxoMark score of 111.

For the front camera, OnePlus is using a pop-up camera on the OnePlus 7 Pro. It features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with 1-micron pixels, an f/2.0 aperture, and EIS. The company is touting features like HDR, Screen Flash, Face Retouching, and Time-Lapse. The pop-up camera's elevator mechanism has been tested over 300,000 times, which the company claims implies that if the camera is used 150 times a day, it will still work for over 5 years. The company adds that to better protect the camera, the OnePlus 7 Pro will automatically retract the extended module in a "fraction of a second" when the phone is falling, using the accelerometer and gyroscope sensors.

There are two storage configurations on the OnePlus 7 Pro, depending on the variant purchased, with 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.0 2-lane storage. The company claims this is the first globally available smartphone that uses this new faster storage standard. As with previous OnePlus handsets, there is no storage expansion via microSD card.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus 7 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v3.1 Gen 1) port that also doubles as the headphone port. Sensors on board the OnePlus 7 Pro include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The in-display fingerprint sensor is said to be faster than the one used on the OnePlus 6T, using a 3-element lens and a larger sensor, apart from utilising new algorithm. The OnePlus 7 Pro runs on a 4,000mAh battery, with Warp Charge 30 fast charging (5V/ 6A) that's said to be 38 percent faster than previous generations. Warp Charge 30 was first seen on the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition.

The company is also touting the new X-haptic vibration motor on the smartphone, as well as its dual stereo speakers (on the top and bottom of the smartphone), noise cancellation support, and Dolby Atmos support. Like previous OnePlus handsets, the OnePlus 7 Pro retains the iconic Alert Slider. It has dimensions of 162.6x75.9x8.8mm, weighs 206 grams, and its back panel is constructed of Gorilla Glass 5. The OnePlus 7 Pro also boasts of a 10-layer liquid cooling system.

