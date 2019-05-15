OnePlus 7 Pro launched just a day ago, and its sale is to start from today at pop-up stores, and Amazon Prime members will get to buy it from tomorrow. The phone has been launched in three RAM + storage options, and comes with a slew of launch offers as well. For launch offers, OnePlus has partnered with SBI, Reliance Jio, and Servify to offer cashback, data, and security benefits. For non-Prime members, the sale date for the OnePlus 7 Pro is May 17, and initially only the Mirror Grey variant will be made available. The OnePlus 7 on the other hand will go on sale in June.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro sale dates, launch offers

Consumers can buy the OnePlus 7 Pro at OnePlus Pop-Ups in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune today; while a month-long Experience Pop-Up will be held in Delhi from May 17 to June 16. The pop-up event will begin at 7pm IST and go on till 11pm IST. Users can experience the OnePlus 7 Pro, and pre-book the device at the pop-up. These customers get a OnePlus T-shirt, one-time accidental screen replacement insurance, a OnePlus 7 Pro back case and a voucher worth Rs. 500 redeemable on OnePlus Experience Stores, authorised stores, and kiosks. Buyers at these pop-ups get Amazon vouchers worth Rs. 1,000, a OnePlus back case, a OnePlus Tote bag and Never Settle T-shirt. The first 50 buyers at pop-ups get additional three months Netflix subscription and OnePlus Type-C Bullet earphones for free. To see the exact address details for these pop-ups, head to the company website

OnePlus 7 Pro Mirror Grey variant's first sale will be held tomorrow at 12pm IST for Amazon.in Prime members and OnePlus early bird sale buyers. For non-members, the OnePlus 7 Pro will be available on May 17 in Mirror Grey option via Amazon India, OnePlus online store, and OnePlus offline and partner stores. The Nebula Blue colour variant will go on sale from May 28, and the Almond colour option will be available in June. The OnePlus 7 sale date hasn't been announced as of yet, beyond a June release date.

Launch offers on the OnePlus 7 Pro include benefits worth Rs. 9,300 from Reliance Jio, up to 70 percent Guaranteed Buyback from Servify, no-cost EMI options up to six months, exchange offers, and Rs. 2,000 cashback on SBI.

The Jio Beyond Speed Offer, applicable on both OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, will bring an instant cashback of Rs. 5,400 on the Rs. 299 prepaid recharge. However, the cashback will be available in the form of 36 vouchers worth Rs. 150 each using the MyJio app.

The Jio Beyond Speed Offer also notably brings 3GB of data per day for 28 days along with unlimited voice calls, SMS messages, and access to Jio apps, including the Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio News among others.

In addition to the cashback, Reliance Jio customers under the dedicated OnePlus 7 offer will receive additional partner benefits worth Rs. 3,900. There will be a discount worth Rs. 2,000 or 20 percent whichever is lower on purchases being made through Zoomcar; Rs. 1,550 discount on flight tickets, hotel bookings, and 15 percent discounts on bus bookings; and Rs. 350 discount on minimum spends of Rs. 1,699 through Chumbak.

OnePlus 7 Pro price in India, specifications

The OnePlus 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 48,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant (Mirror Grey only), going up to Rs. 52,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant (all colour variants), and Rs. 57,999 for the top-end 12GB RAM/ 256GB variant (Nebula Blue only).

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 7 Pro runs OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie. The phone features a 6.67-inch Quad-HD+ resolution (1440x3120 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and a pixel density of 516ppi. It also supports HDR10+ and Netflix HDR streaming. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with the Adreno 640 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM. As with previous OnePlus handsets, there is no storage expansion via microSD card.

The OnePlus 7 Pro bears a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor as its primary camera, with an f/1.6 aperture, 1.6-micron pixels (4-in-1), OIS and EIS. The secondary camera features a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and an ultra wide-angle lens with a 117-degree field of view. Finally, an 8-megapixel camera rounds off the triple rear camera setup, with a telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom, an f/2.4 aperture, 1-micron pixels, and OIS. The rear camera setup is accompanied by a dual-LED flash module.

For the front camera, OnePlus is using a pop-up camera on the OnePlus 7 Pro. It features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with 1-micron pixels, an f/2.0 aperture, and EIS. The company is touting features like HDR, Screen Flash, Face Retouching, and Time-Lapse.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus 7 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v3.1 Gen 1) port that also doubles as the headphone port. The OnePlus 7 Pro runs on a 4,000mAh battery, with Warp Charge 30 fast charging (5V/ 6A) that's said to be 38 percent faster than previous generations. It has dimensions of 162.6x75.9x8.8mm, weighs 206 grams. The OnePlus 7 Pro also boasts of a 10-layer liquid cooling system, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus 7 price in India, specifications

The OnePlus 7 price in India starts at Rs. 32,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM variant will only be available in a Mirror Grey colour variant, while the 8GB RAM variant will be available in both Mirror Grey and Red colour variants. The Red colour variant has only been launched in India and China.

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 7 runs OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie, bringing new features like native Screen Recording and a Zen Mode that makes the phone available for use for 20 minutes, only allowing emergency calls and the use of the camera. The OnePlus 7 sports a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a pixel density of 402ppi, and support for sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamuts. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with the Adreno 640 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The OnePlus 7 features a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor as its primary camera, with an f/1.7 aperture, 1.6-micron pixels (4-in-1), optical image stabilisation (OIS), electronic image stabilisation (EIS), and phase detection autofocus (PDAF). The secondary camera features a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and 1.12-micron pixels. The rear camera setup is accompanied by a dual-LED flash module.

The front camera of the OnePlus 7 bears the same 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor as the OnePlus 7 Pro, though it is fit within the waterdrop-shaped notch instead of in a pop-up camera mechanism. The selfie camera sensor has 1-micron pixels, an f/2.0 aperture, and EIS. The company is touting features like HDR, Screen Flash, Face Retouching, and Time-Lapse.

There are two storage configurations on the OnePlus 7, depending on the variant purchased, with 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.0 2-lane storage. As with previous OnePlus handsets and the OnePlus 7 Pro, there is no storage expansion via microSD card.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus 7 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v3.1 Gen 1) port that also doubles as the headphone port. Sensors on board the OnePlus 7 Pro include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The in-display fingerprint sensor is said to be faster than the one used on the OnePlus 6T, using a 3-element lens and a larger sensor, apart from utilising new algorithm. The OnePlus 7 runs on a 3,700mAh battery, the same capacity as the OnePlus 6T, with the same 20W (5V/ 4A) fast charging. OnePlus 7 gets the dual stereo speakers (on the top and bottom of the phone), noise cancellation support, and Dolby Atmos support features that the OnePlus 7 Pro offers though, and also retains the iconic Alert Slider. It has dimensions of 157.7x74.8x8.2mm, weighs 182 grams, and its back panel is constructed of Gorilla Glass 6.