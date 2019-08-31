Amazon is hosting a ‘OnePlus Flagship Phenomenon' sale wherein it is offering an instant discount of up to Rs. 2,000 to Axis Bank customers. This deal is available on the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro till September 6, and it is applicable to both Axis Bank debit and credit card users. The e-commerce giant has additionally listed no-cost EMI and Debit Card EMI options as well. The OnePlus Flagship Phenomenon sale comes ahead of the rumoured September 26 launch of the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro smartphones.

As mentioned, the Axis Bank instant discount is listed for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro buyers till September 6 on Amazon India. As per the offer page, both EMI and non-EMI transactions are valid for the instant discount. While the OnePlus 7 Pro buyers will receive an instant discount of Rs. 2,000, the OnePlus 7 buyers will only get Rs. 1,000 discount. You can read the complete terms and conditions of the sale on Amazon.

The OnePlus 7 price in India starts at Rs. 32,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM variant is only available in a Mirror Grey colour variant, whereas the 8GB RAM variant will be sold in both Mirror Grey and Red colour variants.

The OnePlus 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 48,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant (Mirror Grey only), going up to Rs. 52,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant (Nebule, Almond), and Rs. 57,999 for the top-end 12GB RAM/ 256GB variant (Nebula Blue only). The Axis Bank offer is said to be available on OnePlus.in and select offline stores as well, but we were unable to spot the offer on the OnePlus website.

OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus TV next month in India, and the OnePlus 7T as well as OnePlus 7T Pro are rumoured to launch on September 26.

