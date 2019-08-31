Technology News
OnePlus Flagship Phenomenon Sale Offers Up to Rs. 2,000 Instant Discount on OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Until September 6

Axis Bank debit and credit card users can avail the discount on both OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones.

By | Updated: 31 August 2019 18:46 IST
The OnePlus deal is currently live on Amazon India

Highlights
  • The discount will effectively reduce OnePlus 7 Pro price by Rs. 2,000
  • OnePlus 7 is priced in India starting at Rs. 32,999
  • OnePlus 7 Pro retails starting at Rs. 48,999

Amazon is hosting a ‘OnePlus Flagship Phenomenon' sale wherein it is offering an instant discount of up to Rs. 2,000 to Axis Bank customers. This deal is available on the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro till September 6, and it is applicable to both Axis Bank debit and credit card users. The e-commerce giant has additionally listed no-cost EMI and Debit Card EMI options as well. The OnePlus Flagship Phenomenon sale comes ahead of the rumoured September 26 launch of the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro smartphones.

As mentioned, the Axis Bank instant discount is listed for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro buyers till September 6 on Amazon India. As per the offer page, both EMI and non-EMI transactions are valid for the instant discount. While the OnePlus 7 Pro buyers will receive an instant discount of Rs. 2,000, the OnePlus 7 buyers will only get Rs. 1,000 discount. You can read the complete terms and conditions of the sale on Amazon.

The OnePlus 7 price in India starts at Rs. 32,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM variant is only available in a Mirror Grey colour variant, whereas the 8GB RAM variant will be sold in both Mirror Grey and Red colour variants.

The OnePlus 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 48,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant (Mirror Grey only), going up to Rs. 52,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant (Nebule, Almond), and Rs. 57,999 for the top-end 12GB RAM/ 256GB variant (Nebula Blue only). The Axis Bank offer is said to be available on OnePlus.in and select offline stores as well, but we were unable to spot the offer on the OnePlus website.

OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus TV next month in India, and the OnePlus 7T as well as OnePlus 7T Pro are rumoured to launch on September 26.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Powerful stereo speakers
  • Snappy UI and app performance
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Heavy
  • Inconsistent AF in macros
  • 4K videos have oversaturated colours
  • Mediocre low-light video performance
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 7 Pro review
Display6.67-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM12GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution1440x3120 pixels
OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Loud stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Below-average low-light camera performance
  • Inconsistent focus in portraits and macros
  • Poor low-light video stabilisation
Read detailed OnePlus 7 review
Display6.41-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3700mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

Further reading: OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, Amazon India
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
