OnePlus 7 Pro Nebula Blue and Mirror Grey Renders Leaked, Tip Triple Rear Camera Setup

The OnePlus 7 Pro renders do not show the pop-up selfie camera, but the bezel-less display suggests that it is hidden underneath the top edge of the frame.

By | Updated: 3 May 2019 11:05 IST
Photo Credit: Ishan Agarwal

OnePlus 7 Pro renders in Mirror Grey

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7 Pro renders hint at triple rear cameras, pop-up selfie sensor
  • It is tipped to sport in-display fingerprint sensor, bezel-less display
  • The phone is set to launch on May 14, event will begin at 20:15pm IST

OnePlus 7 Pro renders have been leaked by two sources in Nebula Blue and Mirror Grey colour options. The renders are similar to what has been leaked in the past, and a render so close to the launch, may just be an almost accurate depiction of what the real deal is going to be on May 14. The OnePlus 7 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor, and is tipped to sport a 90Hz QHD+ display as well.

OnePlus 7 Pro renders have been leaked by WinFuture and Ishan Agarwal and they both offer a look at two colour options – Nebula Blue and Mirror Grey. There's another Almond colour option that hasn't been leaked today. The renders show that the OnePlus 7 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup, a true bezel-less display, and a pop-up selfie camera as well. There is no fingerprint sensor at the back, and it is expected to be underneath the display, like the OnePlus 6T. The OnePlus logo sits at the back with the OnePlus writing right at the bottom. The notification slider has shifted to the right edge, and it now sits above the power button. The volume buttons are seen to reside on the left edge.

oneplus7pro main ishan OnePlus 7 Pro renders in Mirror Grey and Nebula Blue

OnePlus 7 Pro renders in Nebula Blue

As for specifications, the OnePlus 7 Pro is tipped off to sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is also said to have a Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM options. Further, the phone would have up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

In the imaging department, the OnePlus 7 Pro is tipped to flaunt a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.6 lens and OIS, 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto f/2.4 lens, and a 16-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens and 117-degree field of view. The phone is also rumoured to have a 4,000mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge.

OnePlus has shared the launch event details and live stream link for the event on May 14. The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro launch event will begin at 8:15pm IST on May 14, and it will take place in India, US, and Europe simultaneously. The OnePlus 7 price in India is likely to be around Rs. 40,000.

