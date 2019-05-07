Technology News

OnePlus 7 Renders, OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Colour Variant Leaked

OnePlus 7 Pro has a pop-up selfie camera setup and a triple rear camera setup

By | Updated: 7 May 2019 11:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7 Renders, OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Colour Variant Leaked

Photo Credit: WinFuture

OnePlus 7 Pro Almond colour render leaked

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro photo renders have surface online
  • The Pro variant’s Almond colour renders tipped
  • OnePlus 7 Pro sports pop-up selfie sensor, triple rear camera setup

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro launch is exactly a week away, and the phones have now leaked in renders revealing all design details. The OnePlus 7 Pro has already been leaked in Nebula Blue and Mirror Grey colours before, and now the Almond colour option is also leaked. The OnePlus 7 will see little change in design from the OnePlus 6T, but the OnePlus 7 Pro is seen to sport a pop-up selfie camera and three rear cameras. The two phones are going to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor, and the Pro variant will support UFS 3.0 storage, and come with a HDR10+ display.

WinFuture has leaked both the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro renders. Starting with the OnePlus 7 Pro, the phone is seen to sport a bezel-less and notch-less display with a pop-up selfie camera jutting out of the top edge. There's a triple rear camera at the back aligned vertically, and comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. The OnePlus 7, on the other hand, sports a waterdrop-shaped notch, similar to the OnePlus 6T. The back sports a dual rear camera setup aligned vertically. While the OnePlus 7 Pro renders can be seen on top, the OnePlus 7 render is pasted below.

oneplus7 main winfuture oneplus 7 pro

OnePlus 7 leaked render
Photo Credit: WinFuture

As for specifications, the OnePlus 7 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch (1440x3120 pixels) 90Hz display, and the OnePlus 7 features a smaller 6.41-inch (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display. Both the phones are powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. OnePlus 7 Pro may also come with 12GB RAM option as well.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is tipped to provide a 48-megapixel, a 16-megapixel, and an 8-megapixel sensor. The OnePlus 7 dual cameras come equipped with one 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture and another 5-megapixel depth sensor. The Pro variant packs a 4,000mAh battery, while the OnePlus 7 is tipped to pack a 3,700mAh battery. The OnePlus 7 Pro, as mentioned earlier, will come with UFS 3.0 storage and HDR10+ display as well.

The two phones are set to launch on May 14 globally, and the OnePlus 7 Pro India price is reported to start from Rs. 49,999.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications, OnePlus 7 Specifications
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Avengers: Endgame Directors Reveal 13 Reasons Why Star Katherine Langford’s Cut Role
OnePlus 7 Renders, OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Colour Variant Leaked
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Sent to Space To Test Durability, Camera Capabilities
  2. Leakers Claim to Have Revealed the Entire Plot of Game of Thrones Season 8
  3. Nokia 4.2 Set to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. HBO Confirms the Game of Thrones Coffee Cup Was ‘A Mistake’
  5. Google Pixel 3a Specifications, Features Leaked Ahead of Launch Today
  6. Google I/O 2019 Starts Today: Here’s How to Watch the Livestream
  7. Airtel TV Now Available on Web With Live TV Support
  8. A Delhi Garbage Dump Is Getting Rave Reviews on Google
  9. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  10. Asus ZenFone 5Z Getting New Update in India with April Security Patch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.