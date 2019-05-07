OnePlus 7 Renders, OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Colour Variant Leaked

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro launch is exactly a week away, and the phones have now leaked in renders revealing all design details. The OnePlus 7 Pro has already been leaked in Nebula Blue and Mirror Grey colours before, and now the Almond colour option is also leaked. The OnePlus 7 will see little change in design from the OnePlus 6T, but the OnePlus 7 Pro is seen to sport a pop-up selfie camera and three rear cameras. The two phones are going to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor, and the Pro variant will support UFS 3.0 storage, and come with a HDR10+ display.

WinFuture has leaked both the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro renders. Starting with the OnePlus 7 Pro, the phone is seen to sport a bezel-less and notch-less display with a pop-up selfie camera jutting out of the top edge. There's a triple rear camera at the back aligned vertically, and comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. The OnePlus 7, on the other hand, sports a waterdrop-shaped notch, similar to the OnePlus 6T. The back sports a dual rear camera setup aligned vertically. While the OnePlus 7 Pro renders can be seen on top, the OnePlus 7 render is pasted below.

OnePlus 7 leaked render

Photo Credit: WinFuture

As for specifications, the OnePlus 7 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch (1440x3120 pixels) 90Hz display, and the OnePlus 7 features a smaller 6.41-inch (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display. Both the phones are powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. OnePlus 7 Pro may also come with 12GB RAM option as well.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is tipped to provide a 48-megapixel, a 16-megapixel, and an 8-megapixel sensor. The OnePlus 7 dual cameras come equipped with one 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture and another 5-megapixel depth sensor. The Pro variant packs a 4,000mAh battery, while the OnePlus 7 is tipped to pack a 3,700mAh battery. The OnePlus 7 Pro, as mentioned earlier, will come with UFS 3.0 storage and HDR10+ display as well.

The two phones are set to launch on May 14 globally, and the OnePlus 7 Pro India price is reported to start from Rs. 49,999.