  OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 to Debut With Reliance Jio's 'Beyond Speed Offer': Here's What You Get

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 to Debut With Reliance Jio's 'Beyond Speed Offer': Here's What You Get

Reliance Jio is set to provide benefits worth Rs. 9,300 for customers purchasing the OnePlus 7 Pro or OnePlus 7.

By | Updated: 13 May 2019 17:27 IST
OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 customers will be able to receive Jio benefits from May 19

Highlights
  • Jio 'Beyond Speed Offer' brings an instant cashback worth Rs. 3,900
  • This can be availed through 36 vouchers worth Rs. 150
  • OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 launch is set for May 14

OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 are set to debut in India along with a 'Beyond Speed Offer' from Reliance Jio. The new offer is touted to provide benefits worth Rs. 9,300. While Reliance Jio will give an instant cashback worth Rs. 5,400 on the first recharge of Rs. 299, there will also be additional partner benefits worth Rs. 3,900 for customers availing the new offer. The Jio Beyond Speed Offer will be available for both existing and new Jio subscribers.

Among other benefits, the Jio Beyond Speed Offer will bring an instant cashback of Rs. 5,400. This would be applicable on the first prepaid recharge of Rs. 299. However, the cashback will be available in the form of 36 vouchers worth Rs. 150 each using the MyJio app.

OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 customers under the Jio Beyond Speed Offer will be entitled to redeem the vouchers they receive on subsequent recharges of Rs. 299 at an effective price of Rs. 149. The plan notably brings 3GB of data per day for 28 days along with unlimited voice calls, SMS messages, and access to Jio apps, including the Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio News among others.

In addition to the cashback, Reliance Jio customers under the dedicated OnePlus 7 offer will receive additional partner benefits worth Rs. 3,900. There will be a discount worth Rs. 2,000 or 20 percent whichever is lower on purchases being made through Zoomcar; Rs. 1,550 discount on flight tickets, hotel bookings, and 15 percent discounts on bus bookings; and Rs. 350 discount on minimum spends of Rs. 1,699 through Chumbak.

The Jio Beyond Speed Offer will be available for both existing and new Jio subscribers buying the OnePlus 7 Pro or OnePlus 7. Moreover, it will go live on May 19.

To recall, the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 are set to launch globally on May 14. OnePlus is hosting press events simultaneously in India, UK, and the US.

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus, Reliance Jio, Jio Beyond Speed Offer, Jio
