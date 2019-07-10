Technology News
loading

OnePlus 7 Pro Random Shutdown Issue Set to Be Fixed Through an Update, Company Promises

The issue appears to affect some OnePlus 7 Pro users due to a kernel bug.

By | Updated: 10 July 2019 18:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7 Pro Random Shutdown Issue Set to Be Fixed Through an Update, Company Promises

OnePlus 7 Pro goes off randomly for some users

Highlights
  • Users have reported the random shutdown issue on OnePlus Community forums
  • It can temporarily be fixed by rebooting the phone into fastboot
  • OnePlus has confirmed a fix will be delivered

OnePlus 7 Pro is facing a random shutdown issue, some users have reported on the OnePlus Community forums. The issue appears to impact a part of the overall OnePlus 7 Pro user base -- but is not widespread. However, OnePlus has acknowledged that it is aware of the problem and has promised the release of a fix. A workaround that temporarily resolves the issue has been discovered in the meantime. It works by manually rebooting the OnePlus 7 Pro into fastboot by using a key combination.

"My OP 7 Pro is totally gone at the moment [sic]," one of the affected users wrote in a forum post on the OnePlus Community forums. "I remember the last thing I did was turn on the Wi-Fi Hotspot. The screen hung, and the phone automatically rebooted. The phone turned on, but it hung within a few seconds again."

There are over 100 complaints in a single thread on the OnePlus Community forums. Some users have also posted separate forum posts to highlight the issue.

In an emailed statement to Gadgets 360, OnePlus said, "We are aware of this issue and we will be issuing an update to address it." However, the exact release date of the update wasn't provided.

Meanwhile, some of the OnePlus 7 Pro users have claimed that they're able to resolve the issue temporarily by booting the device into fastboot by holding down the power and volume up keys.

As Android Police notes, one of the users who goes by pseudonym pappschlump on the OnePlus Community forums has claimed that the random shutdown issue on the OnePlus 7 Pro occurs due to a null pointer reference in the kernel.

"Viewing the logs brought up no clear answer what's wrong," the user said. "One of the last Messages always is 'Unable to handle kernel NULL pointer dereference at virtual address 00000010'."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Powerful stereo speakers
  • Snappy UI and app performance
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Heavy
  • Inconsistent AF in macros
  • 4K videos have oversaturated colours
  • Mediocre low-light video performance
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 7 Pro review
Display6.67-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM12GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution1440x3120 pixels
Further reading: OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Mi 9 to Get Mi CC9's Sky Replacement and Mimoji Features, Xiaomi Reveals
Nintendo Switch Lite Launched, to Be Available From September 20
OnePlus 7 Pro Random Shutdown Issue Set to Be Fixed Through an Update, Company Promises
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Y3
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 9 PureView With Penta-Lens Camera Launched in India
  2. India vs New Zealand Hotstar Telecast Interrupted Repeatedly
  3. BSNL Offers 2GB Daily Data Benefits Through Rs. 186, 187 Prepaid Plans
  4. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Pre-Bookings Start July 12 in India
  5. OnePlus Launcher Update Brings Password Support for Private Apps
  6. Amazon Prime Day 2019: How to Prepare Yourself for Amazon's Biggest Sale
  7. Realme 3i Set to Debut in India Alongside Realme X
  8. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Gets Digital Wellbeing, June Security Patch: Report
  9. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Get Mi CC9’s Sky Replacement Feature
  10. LG Launches New Range of AI-Enabled ThinQ TVs in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.