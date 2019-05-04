Technology News

OnePlus 7 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of May 14 Launch, Said to Start at Rs. 49,999

OnePlus 7 Pro price in India reportedly starts at Rs. 49,999.

By | Updated: 4 May 2019 17:18 IST
OnePlus 7 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of May 14 Launch, Said to Start at Rs. 49,999

Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ PriceBaba

OnePlus 7 Pro launch is set for May 14, alongside OnePlus 7

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7 Pro price in India would go up to Rs. 57,999
  • Colour options of the OnePlus 7 Pro has also been leaked
  • OnePlus might make some changes in the prices

OnePlus 7 Pro price in India has been leaked ahead of its formal launch. The new OnePlus phone is said to go on sale in the country with a starting price of Rs. 49,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Notably, the new leak surfaces just a day after Amazon India kicked off the OnePlus 7 Pro pre-bookings in India along with a six-month free screen replacement offer worth Rs. 15,000. The OnePlus 7 Pro is debuting globally on May 14 -- alongside the regular OnePlus 7 model. Key highlights of the new flagship are believed to be a pop-up selfie camera, curved display with 90Hz refresh rate, and a Snapdragon 855 SoC.

OnePlus 7 Pro price in India (rumoured)

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has tipped the OnePlus 7 Pro price in India. While the base variant of the new OnePlus phone with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration would launch at Rs. 49,999, its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is said to carry a price tag of Rs. 52,999. Furthermore, the top-of-the-line OnePlus 7 Pro model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is said to be available in the country at Rs. 57,999.

The leaked prices of the OnePlus 7 Pro sit significantly above the recently predicted OnePlus 7 prices, which estimated the more basic OnePlus 7 variant price in India would start at around Rs. 39,500.

oneplus 7 pro price india twitter ishan agarwal OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro is said to start at Rs. 49,999
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ishan Agarwal

 

Agarwal does mention that the prices might change before the formal launch. Also, he has revealed that the phone would come in Mirror Grey, Nebula Blue, and Almond colour options.

As we mentioned, the pre-bookings of the OnePlus 7 Pro are already live via Amazon.in. The online marketplace is charging Rs. 1,000 to pre-book the smartphone. Also, it is offering free six-month screen replacement worth Rs. 15,000 for customers pre-booking the OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus is notably hosting simultaneous press events in Bengaluru, London, and New York City on May 14 to unveil the OnePlus 7 Pro along with the OnePlus 7.

OnePlus 7 Pro specifications (rumoured)

The OnePlus 7 Pro is rumoured to come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. It is also said to come with a Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB of RAM options. The phone would also have up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

For photos and videos, the OnePlus 7 Pro is rumoured to feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.6 lens and OIS, 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto f/2.4 lens, and a 16-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens. The phone is also said to have a 4,000mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge.

Recent teasers of the OnePlus 7 Pro have confirmed a water-resistant build, "Icy Smooth" experience, and an A+ rated display panel.

Comments

OnePlus 7 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of May 14 Launch, Said to Start at Rs. 49,999
