Technology News

OnePlus 7 Pro Sale for First Time Today for Amazon Prime Subscribers: Check Price, Offers

The OnePlus 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 48,999 for the base variant.

By | Updated: 16 May 2019 14:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7 Pro Sale for First Time Today for Amazon Prime Subscribers: Check Price, Offers

The OnePlus 7 Pro Mirror Grey variant will be up for grabs during the first sale

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7 Pro buyers are eligible for Jio benefits worth Rs. 9,300
  • Buyers can also avail a 70 percent exchange value offer from Servify
  • OnePlus 7 Pro’s Nebula Blue variant will be available on May 28

OnePlus 7 Pro is all set to go on sale today for the first time in India, and if you've been eyeing the latest OnePlus flagship, you better get in line to purchase it from Amazon. The first online sale of the OnePlus 7 Pro will start at 12pm (noon) IST from Amazon.in, but only Amazon Prime members are eligible for the first flash sale. However, the OnePlus Early Birds Sale also starts at 12pm (noon) IST today on the OnePlus India website, and is open to non-Prime members as well. Offers such as assured cashback for SBI customers, no-cost EMI, exchange offers, and more are on the table.

OnePlus 7 Pro price in India, launch offers

As mentioned above, the OnePlus 7 Pro's first sale in India starts at 12pm IST today via Amazon for Amazon Prime subscribers. Non-Prime customers will have to wait till May 17 to buy the smartphone via Amazon India, though they could instead use the OnePlus Early Birds Sale, a flash sale that will also kick off simultaneously on the official OnePlus website.

The OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) price in India starts at Rs. 48,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant (Mirror Grey only), while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant (all colour variants, though Almond will only be available in May) of the OnePlus 7 Pro has been priced at Rs. 52,999. As for the top-end variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage (Nebula Blue only), it carries a price tag of Rs. 57,999. However, only the Mirror Grey variant of the phone will be up for grabs in the first sale on Amazon, with the Nebula Blue variant set to arrive on May 28, and the Almond colour variant coming in June.

Talking about launch offers, OnePlus 7 Pro buyers will be eligible for Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs. 9,300, out of which, Rs. 5,400 will be provided as cashback vouchers in the MyJio app, while the remaining Rs. 3,900 will be awarded in the form of partner benefits. This includes discounts worth Rs. 2,000 or 20 percent on purchases being made through Zoomcar, and Rs. 1,550 discount on flight tickets, hotel bookings.

Dubbed the Jio Beyond Speed Offer, the benefits for Jio subscribers also include a 15 percent discount on bus bookings and Rs. 350 discount on minimum spends of Rs. 1,699 through Chumbak. Other launch offers for the OnePlus 7 Pro include a 70 percent Guaranteed exchange value program from Servify, no-cost EMI options for up to six months, phone exchange offer, and Rs. 2,000 cashback for SBI credit and debit card holders.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Powerful stereo speakers
  • Snappy UI and app performance
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Heavy
  • Inconsistent AF in macros
  • 4K videos have oversaturated colours
  • Mediocre low-light video performance
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 7 Pro review
Display6.67-inch
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1440x3120 pixels
RAM12GB
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Storage256GB
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 16-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro Price in India, OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications, Amazon Prime
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Ola Credit Card Launched in India in Partnership With SBI, With Up to 20 Percent Cashback
Realme C2 Next Sale in India to Be Held on May 17 via Flipkart, Realme Website
OnePlus 7 Pro Sale for First Time Today for Amazon Prime Subscribers: Check Price, Offers
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  4. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  5. Tata Sky Brings Digital Content Service Bundled With Amazon Fire TV Stick
  6. Selena Gomez Calls Social Media 'Dangerous', 'Terrible' for Youth
  7. PUBG Mobile Season 7 Leak Tips More Royale Pass Details
  8. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
  9. Ola Partners SBI to Launch Credit Card With Up to 20 Percent Cashback
  10. Asus ZenFone 6 Teaser Takes Jab at OnePlus 7 Ahead of Launch Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.