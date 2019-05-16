OnePlus 7 Pro is all set to go on sale today for the first time in India, and if you've been eyeing the latest OnePlus flagship, you better get in line to purchase it from Amazon. The first online sale of the OnePlus 7 Pro will start at 12pm (noon) IST from Amazon.in, but only Amazon Prime members are eligible for the first flash sale. However, the OnePlus Early Birds Sale also starts at 12pm (noon) IST today on the OnePlus India website, and is open to non-Prime members as well. Offers such as assured cashback for SBI customers, no-cost EMI, exchange offers, and more are on the table.

OnePlus 7 Pro price in India, launch offers

As mentioned above, the OnePlus 7 Pro's first sale in India starts at 12pm IST today via Amazon for Amazon Prime subscribers. Non-Prime customers will have to wait till May 17 to buy the smartphone via Amazon India, though they could instead use the OnePlus Early Birds Sale, a flash sale that will also kick off simultaneously on the official OnePlus website.

The OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) price in India starts at Rs. 48,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant (Mirror Grey only), while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant (all colour variants, though Almond will only be available in May) of the OnePlus 7 Pro has been priced at Rs. 52,999. As for the top-end variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage (Nebula Blue only), it carries a price tag of Rs. 57,999. However, only the Mirror Grey variant of the phone will be up for grabs in the first sale on Amazon, with the Nebula Blue variant set to arrive on May 28, and the Almond colour variant coming in June.

Talking about launch offers, OnePlus 7 Pro buyers will be eligible for Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs. 9,300, out of which, Rs. 5,400 will be provided as cashback vouchers in the MyJio app, while the remaining Rs. 3,900 will be awarded in the form of partner benefits. This includes discounts worth Rs. 2,000 or 20 percent on purchases being made through Zoomcar, and Rs. 1,550 discount on flight tickets, hotel bookings.

Dubbed the Jio Beyond Speed Offer, the benefits for Jio subscribers also include a 15 percent discount on bus bookings and Rs. 350 discount on minimum spends of Rs. 1,699 through Chumbak. Other launch offers for the OnePlus 7 Pro include a 70 percent Guaranteed exchange value program from Servify, no-cost EMI options for up to six months, phone exchange offer, and Rs. 2,000 cashback for SBI credit and debit card holders.

