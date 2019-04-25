OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are all set to launch in a few weeks, and ahead of that, prices of the multiple OnePlus 7 Pro RAM + storage variants have leaked online. According to the fresh information, the OnePlus 7 Pro may be priced up to EUR 829 and be offered in three colour options. The phone is tipped off to come in three RAM + Storage options, and will offer as much as 12GB RAM. Internal storage is expected to max out at 256GB.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal and Android Central report that the OnePlus 7 Pro will come in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants. The OnePlus 7 Pro 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is expected to be priced at EUR 749 – EUR 759 (roughly Rs. 58,400 to Rs. 59,200), and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is tipped to be priced at EUR 819 – 829 (roughly Rs. 63,900 to Rs. 64,700). The tipster hasn't revealed the pricing of the 6GB RAM model, but it is possible to be somewhere around EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 54,500), given the price gaps between the other two models. The phone is reported to be available in Mirror Grey, Almond, and Nebula Blue colour options at launch.

The tipster also notes that currency conversion will not ascertain the price of the phones in other markets. The price of the OnePlus 7 Pro will vary region by region based on the tax laws imposed and other government regulations.

The OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 will be launched at simultaneous events in India, Europe, and the US on May 14, so we don't have to long to wait for confirmed price, specifications, and release date details.

Past leaks suggest that the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a Snapdragon 855 SoC, a pop-up selfie camera, a 4,000mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge support, in-display fingerprint sensor, and a triple rear camera setup with one 48-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.6 lens and OIS, 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto f/2.4 lens, and a 16-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens and 117-degree field of view.

The OnePlus 7, on the other hand, is rumoured to have a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) waterdrop-style notch display and come with a dual rear camera setup. This could have a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It could come in two variants, with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations. The phone is also rumoured to include a 3,700mAh battery along with 20W charging support.