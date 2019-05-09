OnePlus 7 Pro Price Leaked Along With Colour Options

OnePlus 7 Pro full specification sheet was leaked online earlier today, including the storage options, dimension details, weight, and even the sensors on board. Now, the same tipster has leaked the pricing of the OnePlus 7 Pro in Europe, along with the colour options it will be available in. The price in Europe for the OnePlus 7 Pro will begin from EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 54,700) and the phone will be made available in three colour options at launch. These match a previous leak, that claimed Almond, Mirror Grey, and Nebula Blue to be the options. The company itself has confirmed a few details bout the OnePlus 7 Pro as well as the OnePlus 7 series as a whole. For the former, a triple rear camera setup and 3x optical zoom has been confirmed, while for the latter, water resistance has also been confirmed. Read on for all the confirmed and leaked details, including the OnePlus 7 Pro price in India, specifications, features, and more.

OnePlus 7 Pro price (expected)

According to the same tipster on Slashleaks that leaked the full specifications of the OnePlus 7 Pro a little while earlier, the phone will be priced at EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 54,700) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 58,600) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option, and EUR 819 (roughly Rs. 64,100) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

The tipster further states that the 6GB RAM variant will only be available in Mirror Grey colour option at launch, while the 12GB variant will only be available in Nebula Blue colour option. The OnePlus 7 Pro 8GB RAM option will be made available in all three colours – Nebula Blue, Mirror Grey, and Almond.

OnePlus 7 Pro seen here with a triple rear camera setup and a Mirror Grey colour finish, as recently tipped

Photo Credit: Ishan Agarwal

Just to compare, the OnePlus 7 Pro India price is tipped to start at Rs. 49,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, while its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is said to carry a price tag of Rs. 52,999. Furthermore, the top-of-the-line OnePlus 7 Pro model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is said to be available in the country at Rs. 57,999.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is set to launch on May 14, and key specifications that have been confirmed include UFS 3.1 storage, and HDR10+ display.

OnePlus 7 Pro specifications (expected)

The tipster suggests that the dual-SIM (Nano) phone runs on Android Pie based on OxygenOS, and features a 6.67-inch (1440x3120 pixels) Fluid AMOLeD display with 516ppi pixel density, and 90Hz maximum refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor (1 x Cortex-A76 core @ 2.84GHz, 3 x Cortex-A76 cores @ 2.42GHz, and 4 x Cortex-A55 cores @ 1.8GHz), paired with Adreno 640 GPU.There's no microSD card slot available on the phone for further memory expansion.

As for camera, the leak suggests that the OnePlus 7 Pro will sport a triple camera setup at the back, with one 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.6 aperture, and OIS. There's a secondary 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 117 degree field of view, and a last 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 78mm focal length, and 3x optical zoom. The back cameras support dual-LED flash, phase detection autofocus (PDAF), laser autofocus (LAF), and continuous autofocus (CAF).

Up front, there is listed to be a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 pop-up camera with f/2.0 aperture, EIS, and 1080p video recording support at 30fps. The OnePlus 7 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30 (5V/6A).Sensors on board include accelerometer, gyroscope, in-display fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, gesture sensor, brightness sensor, and compass. The dimensions measure at 162.6x75.9x8.8mm, and the phone weighs 210 grams. The OnePlus 7 Pro is listed to come with stereo speakers support as well. Readers are asked to take the leaked specifications with a pinch of salt, as we have no way of identifying their authenticity.