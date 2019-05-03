Technology News

OnePlus 7 Pro Pre-Bookings Open at Amazon India, Free Screen Replacement Bundled

OnePlus 7 Pro is all set to be officially unveiled on May 14

By | Updated: 3 May 2019 13:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7 Pro Pre-Bookings Open at Amazon India, Free Screen Replacement Bundled

OnePlus 7 Pro is the upcoming flagship phone of OnePlus

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7 Pro pre-bookings will open at Reliance, Croma on May 8
  • OnePlus physical stores will also start accepting pre-bookings next week
  • Amazon pre-booking customers will have to buy a Rs. 1000 gift card

OnePlus 7 Pro pre-bookings are now open via Amazon in India. The Chinese smartphone maker on Friday announced that the interested consumers can now head over to the e-commerce website to book OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone. The consumers, who pre-book the phone, will be eligible for free screen replacement worth Rs. 15,000. Unlike the normal prebookings, the Amazon pre-booking of OnePlus 7 Pro is a multi-step process and it is unclear if it even guarantees a phone unit during the launch rush. OnePlus Store, Croma, and Reliance Stores will also begin accepting pre-bookings for the phone starting May 8.

According to OnePlus, the consumers who don't want to wait for OnePlus 7 Pro official launch can now go to Amazon.in to pre-book a unit for themselves. To pre-book the OnePlus 7 Pro, the consumers will have a buy Rs. 1,000 OnePlus 7 Series Amazon Pay Email Gift Card before May 8, which will be redeemable at the time of purchasing the smartphone. In order to be eligible for the free screen replacement, which is valid only for six months, the consumers will have to order their OnePlus 7 Pro within 60 hours of the first sale. The consumers will then have to download the OnePlus care app on the new OnePlus 7 Pro and register within 30 days.

The company has also revealed that the pre-bookings for the OnePlus 7 Pro will also start at the OnePlus physical stores, Croma, and Reliance stores beginning May 8. The consumers will be able to pre-book the phone by paying Rs. 2,000 at these stores, which will be redeemable at the time of purchase. The customers pre-booking the phone via the physical stores will also be eligible for one-time free screen replacement.

It is important to note here that OnePlus will charge Rs. 750 as processing fee at the time of the free screen replacement.

To recall, OnePlus is hosting simultaneous press events in Bengaluru, London, and New York City on May 14 to officially unveil the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones. At these events, the company will reveal the pricing and details of the smartphones.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 7 Pro, Amazon, Reliance, Croma
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
MIUI 10 Testing Lock Screen Clock Customisation, Face Unlock Notification Management: Report
OnePlus 7 Pro Pre-Bookings Open at Amazon India, Free Screen Replacement Bundled
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus Under Fire in India Over New Feature for OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T
  2. BSNL ‘Bumper Offer’ of Additional 2.21GB Daily Data Benefit Extended
  3. NASA Says Aluminium Fraud Caused $700-Million Satellite Failure
  4. OnePlus 7 Pro Pre-Bookings Now Open at Amazon India
  5. A Space Rock Crashed Into the Moon During Lunar Eclipse, Scientists Say
  6. Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale: Best Deals Available Right Now
  7. Asus ZenFone 6 Teased With Bezel-Less, Notch-Less Display
  8. Amazon's Big Sale is Now Live for Prime Members With These Offers
  9. Garmin Launches 4 New Forerunner GPS-Enabled Smartwatches
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.