Technology News

OnePlus 7 Pro Users Report ‘Phantom Touch’ Display Issue, Fix Incoming

OnePlus 7 Pro sales exceeded CNY 1 billion in one minute in first sale in China

By | Updated: 25 May 2019 13:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7 Pro Users Report ‘Phantom Touch’ Display Issue, Fix Incoming

OnePlus 7 Pro was launched earlier this monh

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7 Pro users reported of randomly processed taps
  • This error is being called Phantom or Ghost Touch issue
  • OnePlus bug report suggests a fix is in the works

OnePlus 7 Pro users are reporting of a display problem that is plaguing many units. The news follows camera complaints that will be fixed by an upcoming update. Users affected by the touch issue are calling it the OnePlus 7 Pro Phantom Touch or Ghost Touch issue and the touchscreen is randomly processing non-existent taps. Separately, the OnePlus 7 Pro has now ran out of stock in China with the sale on May 21 exceeding CNY 1 billion ($144 million) in just one minute. OnePlus did not have enough stock prepared, and did not anticipate the phone to be this successful in the home market.

Talking about the issue at hand, several users have now taken to the forums to confirm that they are plagued with the Phantom Touch issue on their OnePlus 7 Pro. The issue is easily triggered by using the CPU-Z app, but Android Police reports that it was able to reproduce the error while working on Chrome and other apps as well. XDA Developer's Marchena also published a video wherein the phone was randomly processing taps while using the Reddit app as well.

Judging by the thread comments on the forum, not all users are plagued by the issue. A bug report suggests that the company is aware of the issue and is looking to bring a fix soon.

Separately, the OnePlus 7 Pro has been reported to have done exceedingly well in the home market, with the first sale figures exceeding CNY 1 billion in one minute on JD.com, making it the best-selling product on the website. GizChina reports that OnePlus has now suffered from insufficient stocking in its home market due to less estimation of demand. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has urgently given orders to transfer phones sent overseas to the domestic market.

The report states that all the phones sold in China via May 23 sale will not be shipped until June 1. Lau said that efforts are being made to adjust production plans, redistribute the supply of various regions, and meet the needs of Chinese users at the fastest speed. Furthermore, OnePlus is sending an invitation code to users for now, and is promising shipments within 20 days.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Powerful stereo speakers
  • Snappy UI and app performance
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Heavy
  • Inconsistent AF in macros
  • 4K videos have oversaturated colours
  • Mediocre low-light video performance
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 7 Pro review
Display6.67-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1440x3120 pixels
RAM12GB
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Storage256GB
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 16-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro China Stock, OnePlus 7 Pro Display, OnePlus
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Huawei Removed From SD Association and Wi-Fi Alliance, Google Removes Its Phones From Android Enterprise Device List
OnePlus 7 Pro Users Report ‘Phantom Touch’ Display Issue, Fix Incoming
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Airtel Digital TV Reportedly Introduces New SD, HD Long-Term Packs
  2. Redmi K20 Loudspeaker Teased, New Image Leaks Ahead of May 28 Launch
  3. Tata Sky Cuts Prices of Its HD, SD Set-Top Boxes
  4. MSI GT76 Titan, GE65 Raider, P65 Creator With 9th Gen Intel CPUs Launched
  5. Redmi K20 Teasers Confirm Game Turbo 2.0, DC Dimming, 4,000mAh Battery
  6. Redmi Note 7S to Go on Next Sale in India on May 29
  7. BSNL Launches New Service to Recommend Best STV for Consumers
  8. Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Gaming Smartphone Coming to Flipkart, Teaser Tips
  9. Huawei Can No Longer Use microSD, SD Cards in Its Future Phones, Laptops
  10. Tesla's 'Extreme' Success in Norway Becomes Double-Edged Sword
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.