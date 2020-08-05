Technology News
OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Start Receiving OxygenOS 10.3.4 Update With OnePlus Buds Support, Clock Styles, More

OnePlus also announced that the OxygenOS 10.0.7 update for European Union (EU) nations will follow soon.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 5 August 2020 10:51 IST
Only select OnePlus 7 Pro (pictured above) and OnePlus 7 phones are receiving update as of now

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 starts getting OxygenOS 10.3.4 in India
  • OxygenOS 10.0.7 expected to be rolled out in Europe soon
  • OnePlus Buds support integrated in latest update

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 have started receiving the OxygenOS 10.3.4 update in India and other global markets. The Chinese smartphone giant announced the incremental rollout on its community forum, adding that the OxygenOS 10.0.7 update for European Union (EU) nations will follow soon. Rolled out in stages to select users, the latest update brings in support for the newly launched OnePlus Buds — the brand's first true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. It also adds the July 2020 security patch, among several other changes.

OxygenOS 10.3.4, OxygenOS 10.0.7 availability

OnePlus announced the roll-out on its community forum yesterday, saying that select OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 handsets have already started receiving the OxygenOS 10.3.4 update in India and and major global markets. It also announced that the OxygenOS 10.0.7 update will start rolling out to EU markets soon.

It must be noted that the roll-out is not specific to any region as of now. The company says that the update is presently pushed out to random users, on a limited number of devices. This is done to ensure that there are no critical bugs. OnePlus also said that downloading the build using VPN may not work out, either.

OxygenOS 10.3.4, OxygenOS 10.0.7 changelog

The latest OxygenOS updates include integration with the OnePlus Buds true wireless earphones launched last month. OnePlus has been increasingly rolling out support for the TWS offering in its devices, including the OnePlus 6 series, OnePlus 8 series, and the OnePlus Nord.

The update also introduces customisable clock styles for your phone screen. A ‘Clock Style' option should now be available under the Customization option in settings.

The latest OxygenOS also adds the Chromatic effect in reading mode. It adapts the display's colour range and saturation to provide a better reading experience for the user. You can access the option by going to Settings > Display > Reading mode > Turn on reading mode > Chromatic effect.

The latest OTA update also comes with the much-needed July 2020 Android security patch. The company said that an issue where double taps couldn't wake up the screen has been fixed as well. Other fixes include correcting the wrong display names of inserted SIM cards. The latest update has also adapted to Bluetooth hearing aid app connection under the Android 10 Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid (ASHA) Agreement.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Powerful stereo speakers
  • Snappy UI and app performance
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Heavy
  • Inconsistent AF in macros
  • 4K videos have oversaturated colours
  • Mediocre low-light video performance
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 7 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9.0 Pie
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Loud stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Below-average low-light camera performance
  • Inconsistent focus in portraits and macros
  • Poor low-light video stabilisation
Read detailed OnePlus 7 review
Display 6.41-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, OxygenOS 10.3.4, OxygenOS 10.0.7, OxygenOS Update, OnePlus
Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
Comment
 
 

