OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Receive One-Handed Mode With OxygenOS Open Beta 8 Update

The latest OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro beta update also brings December Android security patch.

By | Updated: 3 January 2020 16:24 IST
OnePlus revealed the development of one-handed mode for its phones last year

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are getting OxygenOS Open Beta 8 update
  • The update optimises mistouches when the phone is kept in a pocket
  • OxygenOS Open Beta 8 update also fixes app crash and black screen issues

OnePlus has begun the rollout of a new beta update for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The OxygenOS Open Beta 8 update for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro brings the December Android security patch and fixes a host of system and software issues. More notably, the update introduces the one-handed mode to the OnePlus 7 duo. OnePlus has been working on the one-handed mode for quite some time, and has finally released it for users. As the name suggests, one-handed mode makes it easier to use the phone with one hand by pulling down the interface to the lower half of the screen.

The OnePlus forum post states that OxygenOS Open Beta 8 update is now out for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro users. Aside from bringing the December Android security patch, it optimises the software to register less accidental touch inputs when the phone is in the pocket. Additionally, it fixes the black screen and app crash issues experienced by users. Lastly, it is said to improve system stability and resolves a few other bugs in general.

Interestingly, the changelog of OxygenOS Open Beta 8 for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro doesn't mention the arrival of one-handed mode. However, user comments below the forum post indicate that one-handed mode has finally made its way to the two OnePlus 7 series phones. Users can activate it by following this path: Settings > Buttons & Gestures > Quick Gestures > Enable one-handed mode. OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro users can switch to the one-handed mode by swiping down from the left or right edge of the screen. To switch back to the regular full-screen interface, just swipe up in the opposite direction.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OxygenOS, OxygenOS Open Beta 8
