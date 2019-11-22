Technology News
OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, Now Receiving OxygenOS Open Beta 6, Brings the Ability to Disable Zen Mode

The new update also brings the November security patch for both the phones.

By | Updated: 22 November 2019 16:59 IST
OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, Now Receiving OxygenOS Open Beta 6, Brings the Ability to Disable Zen Mode

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro were launched in May, earlier this year

Highlights
  • Oxygen OS Beta 6 released for OnePlus 7 Phones
  • Users can now disable Zen Mode
  • The update also brings the latest security patch

OnePlus has released the latest OxygenOS Open Beta 6 update for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The new update comes with a host of improvements and fixes, with the biggest change being the ability to now turn off Zen Mode whenever required. Apart from this, the update also brings the November security patch for both the OnePlus devices. Now, before you go ahead and download the new update on your smartphone, keep in mind that this is still a beta build and might not be as stable as the official software releases.

OnePlus has confirmed on the company's community forums that the OxygenOS Open Beta 6 update is being rolled out for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, over-the-air for those in the Open Beta programme. Links to sideload the build have also been provided in the official forum post. As for the changes, improvements to the fingerprint icon and the ambient display have been made. The OxygenOS Open Beta 6 update also adds a notch area display option in the settings menu for the OnePlus 7.

Apart from this, there are general bug fixes and system stability improvements. But, the biggest change that this update brings is that users can finally disable Zen Mode whenever they wish to. This is going to help in times whenever you want to do something on your phone and you cannot wait for the timer to end.

To recall, OnePlus released the both the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro in India in May, earlier this year. The former launched at a starting price of Rs. 32,999, while the latter launched at a starting price of Rs. 48,999.

OnePlus, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, Oxygen OS Beta 6, Android Security Patch, India
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360.

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, Now Receiving OxygenOS Open Beta 6, Brings the Ability to Disable Zen Mode
