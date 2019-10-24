Technology News

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 OxygenOS Open Beta 4 Rollout Begins, Brings New OnePlus Switch App for Easy iPhone Data Transfer

The new OxygenOS Open Beta 4 update also adds the Weather Channel for accurate weather data.

By | Updated: 24 October 2019 18:32 IST
OnePlus 7 will receive the update next week

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7 Pro Open Beta 4 update expands dial pad area
  • The update enables addition of unknown numbers to contacts
  • This update isn’t recommended if you use your phone as a daily driver

OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 OxygenOS Open Beta 4 builds are now rolling out. Users, who are already a part of the Open Beta programme, will receive an OTA update and this latest one brings a slew of bug fixes and a useful OnePlus Switch app as well. This app will enable transfer of iPhone data through iCloud easily. The new OxygenOS Open Beta 4 update also adds the Weather Channel as a data source for accurate weather data.

OnePlus 7 Pro users are receiving the OxygenOS Open Beta 4 update now, while OnePlus 7 users will get it starting next week. The changelog suggests that the update has fixed the screen flashing issue with setup while adding the fingerprint, and has also fixed the issue of the accidental muting of a vehicle navigation system with a Bluetooth connection. There was an issue of disabling of mobile data after an upgrade that has been fixed, and it has also optimised visual effects of the permission's pop-up window, and black and white screen issues with some apps. The update improves system stability and fixed other known issues as well.

The Open Beta 4 update for the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 adds the "Raise to lower the ringtone" feature in Sounds & Vibration for incoming calls, and enables addition of unknown numbers to contacts. The update also expands the dial pad area to avoid mis-touches and optimises the message sorting feature by verification code. It also optimises the calculator app UI, and brings the new OnePlus Switch app for easy transfer of data from an iPhone. Lastly, the update adds the Weather Channel to offer accurate weather data to its users.

All Open Beta build users should get a notification of the new update soon. These updates are usually filled with bugs, and if you aren't used to testing builds, we'd recommend against flashing this build on to your OnePlus 7 Pro. Once you migrate to the beta path, you will continue to receive Open Beta OTAs, and moving back to the Official OTA path from the beta path will require a full install and clean flash. The OnePlus 7 Pro Open Beta 4 build download links aren't live as of yet, but they should be soon. You can keep checking their downloads page.

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, OxygenOS, OxygenOS Open Beta 4
OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 OxygenOS Open Beta 4 Rollout Begins, Brings New OnePlus Switch App for Easy iPhone Data Transfer
