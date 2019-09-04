Technology News
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Get OxygenOS Open Beta 1 Update Based on Android 10

The fresh OxygenOS beta build runs on top of the September Android security patch.

By | Updated: 4 September 2019 12:25 IST
The latest update also adds support for a new navigation gesture format

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7 and its Pro variant get a fresh UI design with the update
  • A new Game Space feature arrives with Oxygen OS Open Beta 1
  • Users also get the ability to block spam messages by keywords

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro have started receiving the Android 10 open beta update. The OxygenOS Open Beta 1 update for the OnePlus 7 duo runs on top of the September Android security patch. The Android 10-based OxygenOS Open Beta 1 update for the OnePlus 7 and its Pro variant has begun rolling out globally, including India. The update brings a new UI design, full-screen gestures, new Game Space feature, more privacy controls, an icon shape customisation feature, and a keyword-based spam blocking tool among others.

As per an update post on the official OnePlus forum, OxygenOS Open Beta 1 based on Android 10 is now rolling out, and we can confirm that it is now available to download on OnePlus 7 series phones in India as well. The latest OxygenOS beta build brings a fresh UI design and upgraded security patch. A new customisation tool has been also been added that allows users to tweak the icon shapes that appear in the Quick Settings section.

oneplus7 oxygenos open beta android10 body screenshots OnePlus 7

The OxygenOS Open Beta 1 update adds a new navigation gesture format

 

Android 10's full-screen navigation gestures have also made their way to the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro with the OxygenOS Open Beta 1 update. Now, users can swipe inwards from either side of the screen to execute the back command, and swipe left or right on the bar at the bottom bar for app switching. The enhanced privacy controls for managing location access permission granted to apps have also been added.

A new Game Space feature - which is basically a game launcher that catalogues all the games in one place and claims to provide a better experience - has also arrived on the OnePlus 7 duo with the Android 10-based update. Support for display information based on a specific time, events, and locations for the Ambient Display has been added too. Lastly, OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro users can now block spam messages by using keywords, and this can be done by going to ‘Blocking Sections' in the Settings menu of the Messages app.

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Loud stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Below-average low-light camera performance
  • Inconsistent focus in portraits and macros
  • Poor low-light video stabilisation
Read detailed OnePlus 7 review
Display6.41-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3700mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Powerful stereo speakers
  • Snappy UI and app performance
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Heavy
  • Inconsistent AF in macros
  • 4K videos have oversaturated colours
  • Mediocre low-light video performance
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 7 Pro review
Display6.67-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM12GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution1440x3120 pixels
