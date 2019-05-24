OnePlus has been a successful smartphone maker for a number of reasons, one of which is its approach to software updates and improvements. The company has a proven track record of quickly pushing out major Android version updates, new features, and Android security patches for its new and old smartphones. Today, the company has, as expected, pushed live the software support page for its latest and most expensive smartphone ever, the OnePlus 7 Pro. For the time being, only OxygenOS 9.5.3GM21AA - the current official build for the smartphone - is available to download.

OnePlus makes its software builds available to download for users that are looking to experiment with their devices in various ways. The availability of official and beta builds makes it possible for advanced users to switch to and from beta and official builds, as well as try other experimental software builds. The support page for the OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) currently has only the latest official build available to download. Later, when the open beta program for the phone commences, the beta builds will be available to download as well.

The latest version - OxygenOS 9.5.3GM21AA - weighs in at 2.03GB, and will also be available as an OTA update for buyers of the OnePlus 7 Pro (in case their devices are still on an older build). The April 2019 Android security patch is available with this version, along with features such as Fnatic Mode, improved smooth-scrolling experience, general bug fixes and improvements, optimised photo quality, and more.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, and comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device is priced at Rs 48,999 for the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and features a triple-camera setup at the rear, a pop-up front camera, and a 90Hz Quad-HD AMOLED screen. The phone recently became the ‘fastest-selling ultra-premium smartphone on Amazon India', suggesting that it's a popular choice on the e-commerce platform.