OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS Software Page Now Live, With Latest Stable Build Available for Download

The phone runs on the Android Pie-based OxygenOS 9.5.3

By | Updated: 24 May 2019 17:23 IST
The OnePlus 7 Pro is priced at Rs. 48,999 for the base variant

Highlights
  • The OnePlus 7 Pro is available now, priced from Rs. 48,999 onwards
  • The phone gets its own software support page
  • The current official build is available to download for the device

OnePlus has been a successful smartphone maker for a number of reasons, one of which is its approach to software updates and improvements. The company has a proven track record of quickly pushing out major Android version updates, new features, and Android security patches for its new and old smartphones. Today, the company has, as expected, pushed live the software support page for its latest and most expensive smartphone ever, the OnePlus 7 Pro. For the time being, only OxygenOS 9.5.3GM21AA - the current official build for the smartphone - is available to download.

OnePlus makes its software builds available to download for users that are looking to experiment with their devices in various ways. The availability of official and beta builds makes it possible for advanced users to switch to and from beta and official builds, as well as try other experimental software builds. The support page for the OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) currently has only the latest official build available to download. Later, when the open beta program for the phone commences, the beta builds will be available to download as well.

The latest version - OxygenOS 9.5.3GM21AA - weighs in at 2.03GB, and will also be available as an OTA update for buyers of the OnePlus 7 Pro (in case their devices are still on an older build). The April 2019 Android security patch is available with this version, along with features such as Fnatic Mode, improved smooth-scrolling experience, general bug fixes and improvements, optimised photo quality, and more.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, and comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device is priced at Rs 48,999 for the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and features a triple-camera setup at the rear, a pop-up front camera, and a 90Hz Quad-HD AMOLED screen. The phone recently became the ‘fastest-selling ultra-premium smartphone on Amazon India', suggesting that it's a popular choice on the e-commerce platform.

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Powerful stereo speakers
  • Snappy UI and app performance
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Heavy
  • Inconsistent AF in macros
  • 4K videos have oversaturated colours
  • Mediocre low-light video performance
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 7 Pro review
Display6.67-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1440x3120 pixels
RAM12GB
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Storage256GB
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 16-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

