OnePlus 7 Pro is now receiving a new update that brings along a slew of camera improvements, the June 2019 Android security update, as well as general bug fixes and improvements. The OxygenOS 9.5.9 update will be made available an incremental rollout, and the changelog notes that it offers smoother visual effects, improved touch sensitivity for greater performance, and more. We recommend that you install the update as soon as you get it, under a good Wi-Fi connection and while the phone is on charge.

The OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.9 update is being rolled out over-the-air (OTA) in an incremental manner, the company has announced on its forums. It is possible that you may not get it immediately, and if you haven't received a notification yet, you can check manually in Settings.

As per the changelog, the OnePlus 7 Pro update brings optimised haptic feedback for the keyboard, optimised sensitivity of automatic brightness, improved touch sensitivity for greater performance, smoother visual effects, optimised auto-switch of display resolution, optimised the speed and accuracy of GPS when the screen is turned off, and adjusted haptic feedback of third-party app notifications.

The OnePlus 7 Pro update also brings a new Face Unlock assistive lighting option that can be found in Settings > Security & lock screen > Face Unlock > Face Unlock assistive lighting. It also adds an option to enhance the sound of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2. This new option can be found in Settings > Sound & vibration > Dolby Atmos > Earphone Adjustment > Earphone Sound Enhancement. As mentioned, the update brings the June Android security patch, VoLTE/ VoWiFi support for 3SE and Telenor SE operators, and general bug fixes and improvements.

As for camera improvements, the OnePlus 7 Pro update enhances the performance of camera mode while switching from front and back. It also improves speed of autofocus, enhances photo-stitching in Panorama mode, and improves photo quality of 48-megapixel JPG in Pro mode.