Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.9 Update Brings June Android Security Patch, Camera Improvements, Face Unlock Assistive Lighting Support

OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.9 Update Brings June Android Security Patch, Camera Improvements, Face Unlock Assistive Lighting Support

The update improves speed of auto focus, enhances photo-stitching in Panorama mode.

By | Updated: 9 July 2019 10:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.9 Update Brings June Android Security Patch, Camera Improvements, Face Unlock Assistive Lighting Support

OnePlus 7 Pro is getting a new update

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7 Pro's latest OxygenOS update bumps version to 9.5.9
  • The update brings improved touch sensitivity for greater performance
  • It optimised sensitivity of automatic brightness and GPS accuracy

OnePlus 7 Pro is now receiving a new update that brings along a slew of camera improvements, the June 2019 Android security update, as well as general bug fixes and improvements. The OxygenOS 9.5.9 update will be made available an incremental rollout, and the changelog notes that it offers smoother visual effects, improved touch sensitivity for greater performance, and more. We recommend that you install the update as soon as you get it, under a good Wi-Fi connection and while the phone is on charge.

The OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.9 update is being rolled out over-the-air (OTA) in an incremental manner, the company has announced on its forums. It is possible that you may not get it immediately, and if you haven't received a notification yet, you can check manually in Settings.

As per the changelog, the OnePlus 7 Pro update brings optimised haptic feedback for the keyboard, optimised sensitivity of automatic brightness, improved touch sensitivity for greater performance, smoother visual effects, optimised auto-switch of display resolution, optimised the speed and accuracy of GPS when the screen is turned off, and adjusted haptic feedback of third-party app notifications.

The OnePlus 7 Pro update also brings a new Face Unlock assistive lighting option that can be found in Settings > Security & lock screen > Face Unlock > Face Unlock assistive lighting. It also adds an option to enhance the sound of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2. This new option can be found in Settings > Sound & vibration > Dolby Atmos > Earphone Adjustment > Earphone Sound Enhancement. As mentioned, the update brings the June Android security patch, VoLTE/ VoWiFi support for 3SE and Telenor SE operators, and general bug fixes and improvements.

As for camera improvements, the OnePlus 7 Pro update enhances the performance of camera mode while switching from front and back. It also improves speed of autofocus, enhances photo-stitching in Panorama mode, and improves photo quality of 48-megapixel JPG in Pro mode.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Powerful stereo speakers
  • Snappy UI and app performance
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Heavy
  • Inconsistent AF in macros
  • 4K videos have oversaturated colours
  • Mediocre low-light video performance
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 7 Pro review
Display6.67-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM12GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution1440x3120 pixels
Further reading: OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro Update, OxygenOS, OxygenOS 9.5.9
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
How Facebook Fought Fake News About Facebook
OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.9 Update Brings June Android Security Patch, Camera Improvements, Face Unlock Assistive Lighting Support
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Pre-Bookings Start July 12 in India
  2. These Premium Phones Will Receive Discounts on Prime Day 2019 Sale in India
  3. Sony X95G 55-Inch 4K HDR Smart Android TV Review
  4. Redmi K20 Teased by Flipkart, Tipping Online Retail Availability
  5. Leaf Pods Truly Wireless Earphones Review: The Rs. 3,999 Apple AirPods Alternative
  6. BSNL Extends Bumper Offer With Extra 2.2GB Daily Data Till October
  7. Realme C1 Gets Stable Android Pie-Based ColorOS 6 Update in India
  8. Vodafone Rs. 139 Prepaid Recharge Revised, Data Benefit Reduced to 3GB
  9. Nokia Daredevil With Triple Rear Cameras Leaked, May Launch as Nokia 5.2
  10. Realme X Teased to Be Available on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.