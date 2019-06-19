Technology News
OnePlus 7 Pro Starts Receiving OxygenOS 9.5.8 Update, Company Reveals Upcoming OxygenOS Features

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro 5G now support Google’s ARCore platform.

By | Updated: 19 June 2019 18:24 IST
OnePlus 7 Pro Starts Receiving OxygenOS 9.5.8 Update, Company Reveals Upcoming OxygenOS Features

OnePlus 7 Pro update size is just 109MB and it includes May security patch

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7 Pro update is live over-the-air (OTA)
  • OnePlus 7 Pro will get support to record video with ultra-wide-camera
  • It also gets a fix for an issue related to pop-up selfie camera

OnePlus 7 Pro has started receiving OxygenOS 9.5.8 update. According to the company, the update rollout is incremental, and it will take a few days to reach everyone. The OxygenOS 9.5.8 update brings optimised touch sensitivity, May Android Security patch, and improved audio quality in phone calls. Meanwhile, OnePlus team has shared its feedback on several user submitted feature requests and revealed what users can expect to see in the future OxygenOS versions. Separately, Google has updated the ARCore compatible devices list to highlight that new OnePlus smartphones support ARCore.

Starting with the new OxygenOS 9.5.8 update, it is now rolling out over-the-air (OTA) to OnePlus 7 Pro. As per the changelog shared by the company, the users can expect to see optimised touch sensitivity for the screen, optimised compatibility for third-party Type-C headphones, general bug fixes, and improvements. The update rollout follows an update released for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G earlier this week.

The OxygenOS 9.5.8 update for the OnePlus 7 Pro also packs May Android Security patch, improved audio quality in phone calls, and a fix for the pop-up camera opening for an incoming video call even when the screen is off or locked.

As per user reports, the OxygenOS 9.5.8 update for OnePlus 7 Pro is 109MB in size.

OnePlus team has also shared its feedback on a bunch of feature requests made by its users and noted which features we can expect to see in the upcoming OxygenOS versions. Some features that have been confirmed to be coming include support for video recording using OnePlus 7 Pro's ultra-wide-camera, ability to see more apps when accessing recent apps menu, charging sound effect, ability to block messages by specific keyword, and call blocking support.

Apart from the above features, OnePlus has said it is also currently working on features like support for adaptive icons in OxygenOS and ability to customise the duration of Zen Mode.

The company has not given a concrete time-frame on when we can expect to see specific features.

Separately, Google has updated the ARCore supported devices list and it now includes OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. The company conducts a certification process to mark a device compatible with ARCore and all three new OnePlus phones have passed that certification process. ARCore is Google's platform to build augmented reality experiences.

Further reading: OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, OnePlus, OxygenOS 9.5.8, ARCore, Google ARCore
OnePlus 7 Pro Starts Receiving OxygenOS 9.5.8 Update, Company Reveals Upcoming OxygenOS Features
