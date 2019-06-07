Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 7 Pro Gets OxygenOS 9.5.7 Update, Brings Phantom Touch Fix and Camera Improvements

OnePlus 7 Pro Gets OxygenOS 9.5.7 Update, Brings Phantom Touch Fix and Camera Improvements

The update is rolling out to only a few users today.

By | Updated: 7 June 2019 12:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7 Pro Gets OxygenOS 9.5.7 Update, Brings Phantom Touch Fix and Camera Improvements

OnePlus 7 Pro is getting an OxygenOS update with many fixes

Highlights
  • OxygenOS 9.5.7 udpate is rolling out in a staged manner
  • The update brings noise reduction in HDR low-light scenes
  • It brings improvements to Nightscape mode as well

OnePlus 7 Pro is receiving yet another update, and this one brings a slew of camera improvements. After receiving a lot of complaints regarding poor camera experience, this update addresses colour saturation and HDR noises issues among many others. More importantly, the update brings a fix for the ‘Ghost Touch' or ‘Phantom Touch' problem that plagued many early adopters. The update is rolling out via OTA, and it is a staged rollout with only a few users getting it today.

The OxygenOS 9.5.7 update is rolling out to OnePlus 7 Pro users in a staged manner, the forum post says. It will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. You can manually check the availability of the latest OxygenOS update on your OnePlus 7 Pro by going through Settings > System Update. We've received the update on our unit, and it is 127MB in size.

As per the changelog, the OxygenOS 9.5.7 update brings improved overall contrast and colour performance in the camera, improved white balance consistency of the triple rear camera setup, and improved accuracy and stability of auto focusing. There was a greenish tone in some low light scenes and that seems to have been fixed with the latest update, the issue regarding noise in HDR scene has also been fixed, and contrast and colour saturation in ultra-wide mode has also been improves. Low-light photos in ultra-wide mode will now have improved clarity and noise reduction, and same goes in telephoto mode and Nightscape as well. The update has also improved brightness and clarity in extreme low light scene of Nightscape.

Apart from camera improvements, the OnePlus 7 Pro optimises double tap to wake, fixes issues with ambient display, improves audio quality for voice calls from third-party apps, and improves touch sensitivity for the screen. The update is also said to bring a fix for the Phantom Touch or Ghost Touch issue where the touchscreen was reported to randomly process non-existent taps.

Late last month, OnePlus 7 Pro had received an update that also brought camera improvements The OxygenOS 9.5.4 update improved the image quality in HDR and low light. It also fixed white balance and focus issues back then.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Powerful stereo speakers
  • Snappy UI and app performance
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Heavy
  • Inconsistent AF in macros
  • 4K videos have oversaturated colours
  • Mediocre low-light video performance
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 7 Pro review
Display6.67-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1440x3120 pixels
RAM12GB
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Storage256GB
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 16-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro Update, OnePlus, OxygenOS 9.5.7, OxygenOS
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Indian-American Activist Storms on Stage, Asks Jeff Bezos to Do Something About Chicken Farms
OnePlus 7 Pro Gets OxygenOS 9.5.7 Update, Brings Phantom Touch Fix and Camera Improvements
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review
  2. Realme C2 to Go on Sale in India Today Again via Flipkart, Realme.com
  3. Canon EOS RP Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Review
  4. Redmi K20, K20 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India by Mid-July
  5. Nokia 2.2 With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, Selfie Notch Launched in India
  6. Nokia Smartphone Launch to Be Held in India Today, Here's What to Expect
  7. Amazon’s Mind the Malhotras Makes Very Little Effort to Be Original
  8. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 7S Camera Comparison
  9. Hackers May Glean Your Password by Listening to How You Type on Your Phone
  10. Poco F1 Price in India Temporarily Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 17,999
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.