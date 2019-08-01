Technology News
OnePlus 7 Pro Start Receiving OxygenOS 9.5.11 Update With August Android Security Patch, Optimised Adaptive Brightness, More

The latest OnePlus 7 Pro update is rolling out in a staged manner, and only a few users will get it today.

By | Updated: 1 August 2019 12:38 IST
OnePlus 7 Pro users are getting a new software update

Highlights
  • The version number with the latest update bumps to OxygenOS 9.5.11
  • The update also improves touch sensitivity while gaming
  • Google Pixel phones haven’t yet received the August security patch

OnePlus 7 Pro is getting a new software update, and it brings the latest August 2019 Android security patch. This security update comes even before the patch hits the Google Pixel devices. OnePlus is known to be punctual with its security updates, and this fast-paced rollout of the security patch at the beginning of August is testimony to its software support promise. The latest OnePlus 7 Pro update also brings optimised adaptive brightness and a slew of bug fixes and performance improvements as well.

OnePlus 7 Pro users are now receiving the OxygenOS 9.5.11 update, and the company says that it is rolling it out in a staged manner. This means that only a few users will get it today, while the others will receive it once the company is secured that there are no bugs or glitches in this update.

As for the changelog, as mentioned, the OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.11 update brings optimised adaptive brightness, optimised sensitivity of the screen touch while gaming, optimized accidental touches with notification bar in calling, and optimisation of the updated Google Mobile Services to June 2019. The update also brings along the August 2019 Android Security patch, and also a host of general bug fixes and improvements.

If you haven't received the update notification, you can try looking for it manually in the Settings menu to see if you've received it or not. It is best to install the update over a good Wi-Fi connection and while the phone is on charge. The update is live globally, including india.

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Powerful stereo speakers
  • Snappy UI and app performance
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Heavy
  • Inconsistent AF in macros
  • 4K videos have oversaturated colours
  • Mediocre low-light video performance
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 7 Pro review
Display6.67-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM12GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution1440x3120 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
