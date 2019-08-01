OnePlus 7 Pro is getting a new software update, and it brings the latest August 2019 Android security patch. This security update comes even before the patch hits the Google Pixel devices. OnePlus is known to be punctual with its security updates, and this fast-paced rollout of the security patch at the beginning of August is testimony to its software support promise. The latest OnePlus 7 Pro update also brings optimised adaptive brightness and a slew of bug fixes and performance improvements as well.

OnePlus 7 Pro users are now receiving the OxygenOS 9.5.11 update, and the company says that it is rolling it out in a staged manner. This means that only a few users will get it today, while the others will receive it once the company is secured that there are no bugs or glitches in this update.

As for the changelog, as mentioned, the OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.11 update brings optimised adaptive brightness, optimised sensitivity of the screen touch while gaming, optimized accidental touches with notification bar in calling, and optimisation of the updated Google Mobile Services to June 2019. The update also brings along the August 2019 Android Security patch, and also a host of general bug fixes and improvements.

If you haven't received the update notification, you can try looking for it manually in the Settings menu to see if you've received it or not. It is best to install the update over a good Wi-Fi connection and while the phone is on charge. The update is live globally, including india.