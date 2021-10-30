Technology News
OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Getting OxygenOS 11.0.4.1 Update With Call Interface Fix, Latest Security Patch

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 update is rolling out to the global and Europe versions of the smartphones.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 30 October 2021 14:32 IST
(L-R) OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launched as the company's flagship smartphones in 2019

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 get bug fixes and improvements in the update
  • There is no mention of the update releasing in the Indian market yet
  • OnePlus 7 series received Android 11 update in March

OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7 are getting an update that brings the October 2021 Android security patch to the flagship smartphone series from 2019. Alongside, the update is also bundled with a couple of bug fixes — including a call interface fix — and improvements for the OnePlus 7 series smartphones. The update is rolling out in the global markets and will soon reach Europe but there is no mention that the update will be reaching Indian users anytime soon. OnePlus 7 series came with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and subsequently received Android 10 and Android 11 updates.

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 update changelog

The OxygenOS 11.0.4.1 update for OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 was announced through a post on the official community forum. The update is currently rolling out to the global and European regions. OnePlus did not specifically mention if users in India will also be receiving the update since there was no firmware version listed for the Indian handsets.

OnePlus has improved the system stability of its flagship smartphones launched in 2019. Alongside, the update also claims to fix the issue where the incoming call interface was displayed with a delay. The biggest USP of the update for OnePlus 7 series is the bundled October 2021 Android security patch.

The firmware versions for the OnePlus 7 Pro in the global market and Europe are 11.0.4.1.GM21AA and 11.0.4.1GM21BA, respectively. The vanilla OnePlus 7 gets 11.0.4.1.GM57AA and 11.0.4.1GM57BA as the firmware versions in the global market and Europe, respectively. The size of the update is not mentioned, but users are advised to update their smartphones while they have a strong Wi-Fi connection and are put on charging.

The update will have a staggered rollout where only a limited number of users will first receive the update, followed by a broader rollout in a few days. The update for the OnePlus 7 series will reach the users automatically over-the-air. However, keen users can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates.

