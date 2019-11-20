Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.0.02 Update With October Patch, AirPods Volume Fix, More

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.0.02 Update With October Patch, AirPods Volume Fix, More

The update brings optimised Bluetooth connectivity and improved translation accuracy.

By | Updated: 20 November 2019 11:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.0.02 Update With October Patch, AirPods Volume Fix, More

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro get a new update

Highlights
  • The update brings improved system stability and general bug fixes
  • OnePlus 7 Pro update fixes the fingerprint icon animation issue
  • Update brings optimised charging performance with third-party chargers

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are now receiving a new Android 10-based OxygenOS update in India. The update carries the version number OxygenOS 10.0.2, and brings along the October Android 2019 security patch. It also brings along a host of bug fixes and improvements alongside. This OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro OTA will have a staged rollout. The OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs.

OnePlus has announced on its forums that the rollout of the OxygenOS 10.0.2 update has begun. OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro update version number is the same, and the changelog reveals that the update brings the October Android security patch. The update also brings optimised standby power consumption, optimised expanded screenshot feature, optimised Bluetooth connectivity in automobiles, improved translation accuracy, optimised overall communication performance i.e. network, phone calls, and mobile data.

The OxygenOS 10.0.2 update also brings optimised charging performance with third-party chargers, fixed the blank screen issue, fixed the fingerprint icon animation issue, fixed the volume issue with AirPods, fixed the black bar issue while charging or playing video, and improved system stability and general bug fixes. The update also brings optimised performance of Super Stable feature in Video for the Camera app for the OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus has also mentioned that the update is not staged based on the region but is being pushed randomly to a limited number of devices. We recommend installing the update under a strong Wi-Fi connection and while the phone is on charge. If you haven't already received a notification one your OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro, try looking for the update manually in Settings.

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Loud stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Below-average low-light camera performance
  • Inconsistent focus in portraits and macros
  • Poor low-light video stabilisation
Read detailed OnePlus 7 review
Display6.41-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3700mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Powerful stereo speakers
  • Snappy UI and app performance
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Heavy
  • Inconsistent AF in macros
  • 4K videos have oversaturated colours
  • Mediocre low-light video performance
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 7 Pro review
Display6.67-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM12GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution1440x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Update, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro Update, OxygenOS, OxygenOS 10.0.2
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Amazon Uses Aggregated Seller Data to Help Business, It Tells Lawmakers
Google Stadia Game Streaming Service Sees a Muted Launch
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.0.02 Update With October Patch, AirPods Volume Fix, More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  2. What Is FASTag? How to Get It and Recharge: All You Need to Know
  3. Mi Band 3i Teased to Launch in India on November 21
  4. Realme X2 Pro to Launch in India Tomorrow: Everything You Should Know
  5. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
  6. Realme 5s to Launch Tomorrow in India: Everything We Know So Far
  7. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Update Brings October Patch, AirPods Volume Fix
  8. WhatsApp Security Flaw Triggered by MP4 File: Update Now to Latest Version
  9. Jio to Raise Mobile Tariffs in a Few Weeks, Joins Airtel and Vodafone Idea
  10. Vivo Y19 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Star Trek 4: Noah Hawley Said to Be in Talks to Write and Direct Next Movie
  2. Disney+ Accounts Hacked and Sold in Their Thousands, Locking Out Owners
  3. Vivo S1 Pro Global Variant With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Google Stadia Game Streaming Service Sees a Muted Launch
  5. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.0.02 Update With October Patch, AirPods Volume Fix, More
  6. Amazon Uses Aggregated Seller Data to Help Business, It Tells Lawmakers
  7. Microsoft Teams Now Has 20 Million Daily Active Users, Up 7 Million From July
  8. Google Assistant Gets 'Your News Update' Feature to Read Out Personalised News Feed
  9. Redmi Note 8 Pro Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon India, Mi.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
  10. Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Price, Specifications, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.