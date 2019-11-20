OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are now receiving a new Android 10-based OxygenOS update in India. The update carries the version number OxygenOS 10.0.2, and brings along the October Android 2019 security patch. It also brings along a host of bug fixes and improvements alongside. This OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro OTA will have a staged rollout. The OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs.

OnePlus has announced on its forums that the rollout of the OxygenOS 10.0.2 update has begun. OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro update version number is the same, and the changelog reveals that the update brings the October Android security patch. The update also brings optimised standby power consumption, optimised expanded screenshot feature, optimised Bluetooth connectivity in automobiles, improved translation accuracy, optimised overall communication performance i.e. network, phone calls, and mobile data.

The OxygenOS 10.0.2 update also brings optimised charging performance with third-party chargers, fixed the blank screen issue, fixed the fingerprint icon animation issue, fixed the volume issue with AirPods, fixed the black bar issue while charging or playing video, and improved system stability and general bug fixes. The update also brings optimised performance of Super Stable feature in Video for the Camera app for the OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus has also mentioned that the update is not staged based on the region but is being pushed randomly to a limited number of devices. We recommend installing the update under a strong Wi-Fi connection and while the phone is on charge. If you haven't already received a notification one your OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro, try looking for the update manually in Settings.