OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Now Receiving OxygenOS 10.0.1, After Previous Update Halted

OnePlus has resumed Android 10 rollout

By | Updated: 14 October 2019 15:15 IST


OnePlus has resumed the Android 10 rollout for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro

Highlights
  • OnePlus has resumed Android 10 update for 7, OnePlus 7 Pro
  • It will be a staged rollout for these devices
  • Open Beta 3 was rolled out a few days ago

OnePlus is now rolling out a new Android 10-based OxygenOS update for its OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones. The company had paused the OxygenOS 10.0 rollout after a lot of bugs were discovered in the software update. If you are among the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro users looking for the Android 10 update then here is some good news, the company has now resumed the software update with OxygenOS 10.0.1. This new software update carries a different build version and fixes all the bugs that the previous version had.

As, OnePlus is now rolling out OxygenOS 10.0.1 to all the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro devices. OnePlus announced that the rollout has resumed on the OnePlus Forums and has also given a detailed changelog mentioning the changes in the new update. Some interesting changes in this changelog include new UI design, new gesture-based navigation, a new Game Space feature, smart display, and camera performance improvements.

The Chinese smartphone maker has also mentioned that the new update will be a staged rollout and initially make its way to a limited number of users. The update will be rolled out to a wider audience once the company is sure that there are no critical bugs. OnePlus has also mentioned that the update is not staged based on the region but is being pushed randomly to a limited number of devices.

The company had also rolled out an Open Beta 3 for the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro soon after the OxygenOS 10 update was paused. If you are on the Open Beta version for any of these two devices, you can update to the latest beta or switch to the stable version of the OS.

OnePlus 7



  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Loud stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Below-average low-light camera performance
  • Inconsistent focus in portraits and macros
  • Poor low-light video stabilisation
Read detailed OnePlus 7 review
Display6.41-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3700mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
OnePlus 7 Pro



  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Powerful stereo speakers
  • Snappy UI and app performance
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Heavy
  • Inconsistent AF in macros
  • 4K videos have oversaturated colours
  • Mediocre low-light video performance
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 7 Pro review
Display6.67-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM12GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution1440x3120 pixels
Comments

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro

