OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Get Fifth Android Q Developer Preview

Although Google is close to releasing the latest version of Android for its Pixel devices, the developer program that was initiated in May this year is still active. OnePlus, which has been on the Android Q Beta program since the early days of its launch, is now rolling out the fifth Android Q developer preview for the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7. The update was announced on the OnePlus forum, and the update packages are now available to download for interested users.

If you want to try the fifth Android Q developer preview on your OnePlus 7 Pro or OnePlus 7, head over to the OnePlus forum, where you'll be able to download the update package for the specific device. The instructions to update the software are also mentioned in the post. As always, it's important to back up key data before updating the software, and beta software is recommended only for advanced users and developers working with the platform.

The update is based on Google's upcoming Android 10, and brings a handful of changes. These include function and stability improvements, full-screen gestures, and other upgrades that are a part of the official Android 10 Beta6 update. As is usually the case with beta software, there are some app compatibility and stability issues; the software upgrade is meant for developers to test their apps and programs with the upcoming version of Android.

Although OnePlus is calling it the fifth Android Q Developer Preview, Google has itself dropped the letter and dessert-based naming system in favour of a simpler number-based system. The new version, rumoured to be releasing for Pixel devices today, is being called Android 10.

The OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 are themselves reported to be in line to receive Android 10 today itself. The OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T may well be among the first devices to launch with Android 10 out-of-the-box.