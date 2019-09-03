Technology News
OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Get Fifth Android Q Developer Preview

The release comes close to the global rollout of Android 10.

By | Updated: 3 September 2019 13:17 IST
The OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 were launched in May this year

  • OnePlus has released the fifth developer preview of Android Q
  • The release is available now for the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7
  • Android 10 is expected to be released for some devices soon

Although Google is close to releasing the latest version of Android for its Pixel devices, the developer program that was initiated in May this year is still active. OnePlus, which has been on the Android Q Beta program since the early days of its launch, is now rolling out the fifth Android Q developer preview for the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7. The update was announced on the OnePlus forum, and the update packages are now available to download for interested users.

If you want to try the fifth Android Q developer preview on your OnePlus 7 Pro or OnePlus 7, head over to the OnePlus forum, where you'll be able to download the update package for the specific device. The instructions to update the software are also mentioned in the post. As always, it's important to back up key data before updating the software, and beta software is recommended only for advanced users and developers working with the platform.

The update is based on Google's upcoming Android 10, and brings a handful of changes. These include function and stability improvements, full-screen gestures, and other upgrades that are a part of the official Android 10 Beta6 update. As is usually the case with beta software, there are some app compatibility and stability issues; the software upgrade is meant for developers to test their apps and programs with the upcoming version of Android.

Although OnePlus is calling it the fifth Android Q Developer Preview, Google has itself dropped the letter and dessert-based naming system in favour of a simpler number-based system. The new version, rumoured to be releasing for Pixel devices today, is being called Android 10.

The OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 are themselves reported to be in line to receive Android 10 today itself. The OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T may well be among the first devices to launch with Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Get Fifth Android Q Developer Preview
