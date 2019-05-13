OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 official cases have purportedly leaked just ahead of their May 14 launch. The images that are supposedly showing official cases of the new OnePlus phones highlight the design of the upcoming handsets. It is also said that the cases for the OnePlus 7 will be available in Nylon, Sandstone, and Silicon Red variants, while the OnePlus 7 Pro cases would come in Karbon Black, Karbon Grey, and Sandstone finishes. The purported cases also look similar to the early case renders of the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7. Separately, the display specifications of the OnePlus 7 Pro has been confirmed through a teaser poster received by a tech journalist in the US.

Folks at WinFuture.de have leaked the alleged official cases of the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7. The images of the purported cases show the triple rear camera setup of the OnePlus 7 Pro as well as the dual rear camera setup of the OnePlus 7.

In terms of similarities, the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 both appear to have a power button and an alert slider on the right and a volume rocker on the left.

Since the images of the purported OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 cases are showing the back of the smartphones, they aren't showcasing the pop-up selfie camera setup and waterdrop-style notch. However, several leaked renders suggested the changes in the recent past.

The OnePlus 7 is said to receive official cases in Nylon, Sandstone, and Silicone Red variants. However, the OnePlus 7 Pro could get official cases in Karbon Black, Karbon Grey, and Sandstone options.

Photo Credit: WinFuture.de

In other news, Matt Swider of Tech Radar has tweeted three images of a teaser poster that has been received by the technology publication. The poster notably confirms that the new OnePlus phone will have a 6.67-inch display along with 90Hz of refresh rate. Furthermore, it suggests the presence of a pop-up selfie camera module, which has so far been rumoured, by pointing out that the OnePlus 7 Pro will come with a "notchless" experience.

"You know that notch that gets in the way of your screen? We got rid of it," reads the text on one of the teaser images posted by Swider -- hinting at the notchless, full-screen display.

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Matt Swider

We need to wait until Tuesday to see what OnePlus has to take on the competition. But considering the marketing moves by the Chinese company so far, some more surprises are likely to hit the Web ahead of the formal OnePlus 7 launch.