In a constant effort to make its products better, OnePlus has been consistently doling out software updates for its two flagship phones — the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, ever since it launched them. Among all the updates, the camera has remained a constant focus for the company and it doesn't seem as if its done quite yet. A new report suggests that OnePlus is working on bringing even more features and added functionality to the cameras on the OnePlus 7 Pro, especially for the wide-angle and telephoto cameras.

In an interview with GSMArena, Zake Zhang, Image Product Manager at OnePlus shared some its plans for future software updates for the OnePlus 7 Pro (Review). Zhang conformed that his team is working on bringing the Nightscape shooting mode to the secondary cameras too. Nightscape is OnePlus' version of Google's Night Sight, which captures a series of frames and combines them into one image, in order to achieve better details and brightness when shooting in low-light.

Currently, this feature is only available for the primary 48-megapixel sensor, which limits is use. However, soon you'll be able to use this for the other cameras too. Zhang didn't specify if the 7 Pro's wide-angle and telephoto camera will get it or if it will just be the former. He also confirmed that video recording will be coming to the wide-angle and telephoto cameras too, which is another area where the 7 Pro was lacking, compared to the competition.

In other OnePlus news, the Screen Recorder feature in OxygenOS is about to get some new features in v2.2. AndroidPolice reports that this new version of the app, possibly originating from the recent Android Q beta 3 release, adds a way to choose the recording framerate and an option to hide the floating widget when recording is on. The framerate options include 60fps, 30fps, 24fps, and 15fps. One thing to note is that if you do enable the ‘Hide floating widget' option, the only way to stop recording is from the notification shade. The new version is said to be compatible with older phones too such as the OnePlus 6T and the OnePlus 5T. You can download the app from APK Mirror and side-load it, if you have any one of the recent OnePlus phones.

OnePlus recently rolled out OxygenOS 9.5.10 for the 7 Pro and OxygenOS 9.5.7 for the 7, with a hotfix for a bug and some camera improvements respectively. It seems like there are plenty more updates scheduled from the company before the year is up.