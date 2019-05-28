Technology News
OnePlus 7 Pro Nebula Blue Variant With Up to 12GB of RAM Now on Sale in India: Price, Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Nebula Blue variant price starts at Rs. 52,999 in India.

By | Updated: 27 May 2019 18:43 IST
OnePlus 7 Pro Nebula Blue Variant With Up to 12GB of RAM Now on Sale in India: Price, Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro can be purchased from Amazon, OnePlus website, and several offline retailers

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7 Pro houses a pop-up selfie camera
  • The new OnePlus smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC
  • OnePlus 7 Pro's Almond colour variant will arrive next month

OnePlus 7 Pro Nebula Blue colour variant is finally on sale in India. The Nebula Blue colour variant, which is being offered in two storage configurations – 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB – can be purchased from Amazon India, OnePlus.in as well as a variety of brick-and-mortar retailers. The Mirror Grey variant of the phone is already available in the country and the Almond colour variant will arrive next month. The OnePlus 7, which was unveiled alongside the OnePlus 7 Pro, is set to be available next month as well.

OnePlus 7 Pro Price in India, sale offers

OnePlus 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 48,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, however the Nebula Blue variants with 8GB + 256GB storage and 12GB + 256GB storage are retailing at Rs. 52,999 and Rs. 57,999 respectively.

The OnePlus 7 Pro can be purchased via Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus exclusive offline store, Reliance Digital, MyJio, and Croma stores.

In terms of the sale offers, the buyers will get benefits worth Rs. 9,300 from Reliance Jio, up to 70 percent guaranteed exchange value from Servify, and Rs. 2,000 cashback on SBI.

OnePlus 7 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 7 Pro runs OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie and features a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED Quad-HD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with the Adreno 640 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The OnePlus 7 Pro packs a triple rear camera setup, which houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor as its primary camera, with an f/1.6 aperture, a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a f/2.4 telephoto lens. There is a 16-megapixel pop-up front shooter onboard as well for selfies.

Connectivity options Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v3.1 Gen 1) port that also doubles as the headphone port. Among other specifications, the OnePlus 7 Pro includes a 4,000mAh battery, with Warp Charge 30 fast charging (5V/ 6A) and a 10-layer liquid cooling system.

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro

Read detailed OnePlus 7 Pro review
Display6.67-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1440x3120 pixels
RAM12GB
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Storage256GB
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 16-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro Price in India, OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications, OnePlus
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Redmi Note 7 Series Sales Cross 10 Million Mark Worldwide
OnePlus 7 Pro Nebula Blue Variant With Up to 12GB of RAM Now on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
