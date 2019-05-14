The much-anticipated OnePlus launch day began with Carl Pei on stage. He talked about OnePlus' beginnings in India and revealed that the OnePlus 7 launch event is their biggest launch event ever. Pei also stated that OnePlus is the biggest premium smartphone brand in India. He revealed the company's retail ambitions and how the company plans to expand its retail footprint in the country. OnePlus is planning to open three new experience stores in 2019 in India - in Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad.

After retail updates, Pei moved to new product announcements. He stated that OnePlus is announcing three new products, with the first being Bullets Wireless 2 headphones. To detail the new headphones, he invited Tilen Pigac on stage.

According to Pigac, OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 headphones have an improved fit, two balanced armature drivers for highs and mids, plus a 10mm dynamic driver for bass. There is AptX HD support and warp charge support as well. The new headphones will offer 4 hours of audio playback time on a full charge.

Following Bullets Wireless 2 announcement, Carl Pei returned to the stage and stated that he had a very special product for the OnePlus fans - OnePlus 7 Pro. According to Pei, OnePlus 7 Pro has an all-new design with curved edges on the front and back. It will be offered in Nebula Blue, Mirror Grey, and Almond colour options. He remarked that it is the most beautiful OnePlus they've ever made.

Pei then detailed the specifications of the new OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone. The phone packs a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED screen QHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone's screen has HDR10+ support and 800 nits maximum brightness.

To talk more about HDR support and Netflix partnership, Pei invited Jerome Bigio from Netflix on the stage. Bigio talked about how Netflix content will look amazing on the new OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone because of the HDR10+ support.

Bigio was followed by OnePlus' Szymon Kopec, who talked about the camera capabilities of the OnePlus 7 Pro. According to Kopec, the OnePlus 7 Pro features a 16-megapixel selfie shooter within a pop-up module. He added that the OnePlus 7 Pro includes a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 16-megapixel sensor. The 8-megapixel sensor is joined by a telephoto lens, whereas the 16-megapixel sensor is joined by an ultra-wide-angle lens. Additionally, OnePlus 7 Pro comes with three focus modes, laser, PDAF, and CAF.

DxOMark has given the OnePlus 7 Pro a score of 111 for camera quality, beating the Galaxy S10+, iPhone XS Max, and Pixel 3. The phone also features Google lens support.

After camera, Kopec moved to the other key specifications of the OnePlus 7 Pro. He said the OnePlus 7 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC with Adreno 640 GPU, and includes 4,000mAh battery. He also revealed that it is the first phone to ship with UFS 3.0 storage. Other specifications of the phone include Warp Charge 30 support, up to 12GB of RAM, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The OnePlus 7 Pro also has a liquid cooling system.

Fnatic founder Sam Mathews joined Kopec on stage to talk about their collaboration with OnePlus on improving the gaming potential of the OnePlus 7 Pro. Mathews noted that OnePlus is working with the Fnatic esports team to create the "Fnatic mode" for extreme gaming on the new OnePlus phones. He also revealed that Fnatic is coming to India soon.

Kopec then moved to software and announced that OnePlus 7 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie with OxygenOS, which now includes several interesting features. The company also promised two years of Android updates and three years of security patches for OnePlus 7 Pro. The phone will also feature several India-specific software tweaks. All theses features have been developed in new Hyderabad R&D centre, and come from India community feedback.

Following Kopec's OnePlus 7 Pro announcement, OnePlus's Tigen Pigac returned to stage to unveil the new OnePlus 7 smartphone. He revealed that OnePlus 7 includes Snapdragon 855 SoC, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, fast charging support, UFS 3.0 support, dual camera setup, and Android 9 Pie with OxygenOS. OnePlus 7 sports a waterdrop-style notch and it has the same 48-megapixel primary camera sensor as the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Pigac then invited Pei on stage, who recapped a few OnePlus 7 details and then called Amazon India's Manish Tiwary to talk about the e-retailer's partnership with OnePlus in India. Tiwary shared various milestones the two companies have achieved in India.

Finally, Pei announced the pricing of the new products in India. OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 headphones will cost Rs. 5,990. The OnePlus 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 48,999, whereas OnePlus 7 will retail starting at Rs. 32,999.

The customers will be able to purchase the OnePlus 7 Pro at the limited stock pop-ups in Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Ahmedabad starting 7pm exclusively on 15th May 2019 and the OnePlus Experience Pop-up in Delhi starting 17th May 2019. The new products will be offered via Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, and OnePlus offline stores. Here are the full details.

Product Configuration Price Availability (open sales) OnePlus 7 Pro Mirror Gray 6+128 GB, 8+256 GB INR 48,999, INR 52,999 17 May OnePlus 7 Pro Nebula Blue 8+ 256 GB, 12 + 256GB INR 52999, INR 57,999 28 May OnePlus 7 Pro Almond 8+ 256 GB INR 52,999 June OnePlus 7 Mirror Gray 6+128 GB, 8 + 256 GB IINR 32,999, INR 37,999 June OnePlus 7 Red 8+256 GB INR 37,999 June OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 NA INR 5,990 Coming soon

You can watch the full OnePlus event video below.