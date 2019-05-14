OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are due to launch today, at simultaneous launch events in Bengaluru, London, and New York. In this article we tell you how to watch the OnePlus 7 series launch event live stream, the time of the event in the three locations, the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7's expected price, as well as the duo's specifications. As with previous OnePlus launches, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has been teasing features and selling points of the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 in the run-up to launch, and beyond that, there have been a plethora of leaks, giving us pretty much everything we need to know about the smartphones ahead of their launch.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch live stream, event time

As we mentioned, OnePlus is holding simultaneous launch events for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro in three different cities across the world. The OnePlus 7 launch date is May 14, and the OnePlus 7 live stream kicks off at 8:15pm IST in Bengaluru, 4pm BST in London, and 11am EDT in New York. In Bengaluru, the OnePlus 7 launch event will take place at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre, in London, it will take place at Printworks, and in New York, it will take place at Pier 94. Event tickets were open to OnePlus fans apart from the press, but these have since been sold out.

OnePlus 7 Series Launch Event Timings, Date, Tickets, Expectations

OnePlus 7 live event in Bengaluru will be streamed on the company's India site, as well as on its YouTube India page. Unfortunately, the OnePlus 7 live stream link for the Bengaluru event has not been published yet. We will update this space as soon as we get the Bengaluru event live stream link. However, live stream links of both the London and New York events are already available. We've embedded the London OnePlus 7 launch event live stream link below, for your convenience.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro price in India

Thanks to a couple of leaks in the past few days, the OnePlus 7 Pro price in India has been tipped. The same reliable tipster has also shared the alleged OnePlus 7 Pro price in Europe. Let's start with the India pricing. According to prolific tipster Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus 7 Pro price in India will start at Rs. 49,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant will be priced at Rs. 52,999, while the 12GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant will be priced at Rs. 57,999. Notably, Amazon India has already started taking pre-bookings for the OnePlus 7 Pro, with a Rs. 1,000 booking amount. Reliance and Croma pre-bookings have also begun, with a Rs. 2,000 pre-booking amount. Consumers who pre-book the OnePlus 7 Pro will get a 6-month free screen replacement, worth Rs. 15,000 (though a Rs. 750 processing fee charge will be applied).

As for Euro pricing, Agarwal claims the OnePlus 7 Pro price in Europe is said to start at EUR 699/ EUR 709 (roughly Rs. 55,400/ roughly Rs. 56,200) depending on the country, for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant will be priced at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 59,300), while the top-end 12GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant is claimed to be priced at EUR 819 (roughly Rs. 64,900). The colour variants have also been tipped - Almond, Nebula Blue, and Mirror Grey, and as before, each RAM/ storage variant won't be available in all three colours. The OnePlus 7 Pro's 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant is said to be only available in the Mirror Grey colour variant, and for now, the colour variants of the other variants aren't known.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro: Release Date, Specs, Design, Camera, and More

On the other hand, so far we only have an estimate of the OnePlus 7 price in India, said to be Rs. 39,500 for the lowest-end model. The estimate is based on the pattern of how the company hiked prices with each successive generation.

Notably, Reliance Jio has already announced a bundled offer for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro buyers both. The telco claims benefits worth Rs. 9,300 will be available to buyers, with an instant cashback worth Rs. 5,400 on the first recharge of Rs. 299, and additional partner benefits worth Rs. 3,900 for customers availing the new offer. Called the Jio 'Beyond Speed Offer', it will be available for both existing and new Jio subscribers. The offer will go live on May 19, giving us an indication of the release date of the smartphones.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro specifications

As we'd mentioned earlier in this article, OnePlus itself has been teasing the OnePlus 7 series of smartphones, though most revelations have been centred around the top-end OnePlus 7 Pro variant, with not much disclosed about the OnePlus 7. The OnePlus 7 Pro is said to deliver a 'fast and smooth' experience, and while the 'fast' would refer to the top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC that has been confirmed to power both the smartphones, the 'smooth' here isn't just for the speedy interface, but also for the display.

OnePlus 7 Pro leaked render showing off its Nebula Blue colour variant

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ishan Agarwal

The "industry leading smooth display technology" that the company is teasing was recently revealed to be a 6.67-inch 90Hz refresh rate display on the OnePlus 7 Pro, something more commonly seen on a gaming-focused smartphone, and a first for the company. The 90Hz refresh rate has been rumoured for a while now as well, alongside what remains an unconfirmed QHD+ resolution - the first time the company has ventured beyond the scope of a full-HD+ display.

The OnePlus 7 Pro display is also confirmed by the company to support the HDR10+ display standard, and it will also support Netflix HDR streaming. OnePlus adds that the display on the OnePlus 7 Pro has been awarded an A+ rating by DisplayMate, an established display testing firm. Finally, in the lead up to the launch, OnePlus has also confirmed something that has only been rumoured in the past - a "no-notch, edge-to-edge display" - cementing the use of a pop-up selfie camera that's also been tipped in the past. On the other hand, leaks indicate the OnePlus 7 would retain the waterdrop-shaped notch seen on the OnePlus 6T, and feature a regular selfie camera within that notch. The OnePlus 7 display is also said to carry a full-HD+ resolution, just like its predecessor.

Moving away from the display, another 'speedy' selling point of the OnePlus 7 Pro that has been teased thus far is its use of UFS 3.0 storage, something OnePlus claims is a first for any globally available smartphone. OnePlus has also claimed the OnePlus 7 Pro wouldn't give users a reason to complain on the vibration front - it has acknowledged the innumerable grievances related to weakness of the vibration motor on its past models, and said the new motor would be 200 percent more powerful. It added the use of the new motor won't increase the thickness of the phone, and that haptic feedback would be felt across the entire device, while users would be able to choose from three presets vibration intensity.

OnePlus 7 Pro seen in its Mirror Grey variant in a leaked render

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ishan Agarwal

Finally, in terms of teasers, OnePlus has confirmed the OnePlus 7 Pro would feature a triple rear camera setup, capable of 3x optical zoom and featuring an ultra wide-angle lens camera. The company has also revealed that while both the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro will also have some amount of water resistance, they will not bear an IP rating to reduce the cost passed on to customers. In the realm of leaks, the OnePlus 7 is said to feature a dual rear camera setup instead.

OnePlus 7 Pro specifications were leaked in detail in the recent past, indicating the it will be dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs OxygenOS based on Android Pie, and features a 6.67-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a pixel density of 516ppi, and a 90Hz maximum refresh rate. The OnePlus 7 Pro is said to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with the Adreno 640 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro: Top 7 Key Features Expected From the Upcoming OnePlus Flagships

The OnePlus 7 Pro's triple camera setup is said to consist of a primary 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.6 aperture and OIS; a secondary 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and 117-degree field-of-view, and finally, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, 78mm focal length, and 3x optical zoom. Other camera features include dual-LED flash, phase detection autofocus (PDAF), laser autofocus (LAF), and continuous autofocus (CAF). It is said to be capable of 4K video recording video recording at up to 60fps, 1080p recording at up to 240fps, and 720p videos at up to 480fps. The pop-up selfie camera is said to sport a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and EIS support, capable of 1080p video recording at 30fps. Not much is known about the rumoured dual rear camera setup on the OnePlus 7, except that it should sport the same 48-megapixel camera, but forego the 3x optical zoom. As we've already mentioned, it should bear a regular front-facing camera within the waterdrop-shaped notch.

OnePlus 7 is seen to sport a waterdrop-shaped display notch

Photo Credit: WinFuture

The OnePlus 7 Pro is said to sport a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W Warp Charge (5V/6A). Apart from the regular sensors on board, the OnePlus 7 Pro is also said to have an in-display fingerprint sensor, something we've already seen on the OnePlus 6T. It is said to have dimensions of 162.6x75.9x8.8mm and weigh 210 grams.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 7 is said to offer very similar specifications as the OnePlus 7 Pro, but with a few differences such as a 6.4-inch full-HD+ 60Hz display, a smaller 3,700mAh battery, and a smaller footprint as well with dimensions of 157.7x74.8x7.1mm. If we believe leaked renders of both smartphones, they will both forego the 3.5mm headphone jack the company did away with on the OnePlus 6T. The Alert Slider and power button will be found on the right panel, while the SIM card tray and volume rocker will be seen on left, and the USB Type-C port placed at the bottom

