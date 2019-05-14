OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are set to debut today. OnePlus is hosting simultaneous press events in India (Bengaluru), UK (London), and the US (New York) to announce the launch. Also, pre-bookings for the OnePlus 7 Pro are already live in India. The OnePlus 7 Pro is speculated as the superior option with HDR10+ display and UFS 3.0 storage. The OnePlus 7, on the other hand, is expected as the direct successor to the OnePlus 6T with a similar design yet upgraded hardware.

The launch event for the OnePlus 7 series will begin at 8:15pm IST (or 11am EDT/ 4pm BST). But in the meantime, here's what all you need to know about the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch event, live stream

The OnePlus 7 launch event is set for today, and it will begin simultaneously in India, UK, and the US. The event will start at 8:15pm IST in Bengaluru, 4pm BST in the UK, and 11am EDT in the US.

In India, the OnePlus 7 launch will take place at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre. However, its UK launch is scheduled at the Printworks London and US launch at the Pier 94 New York.

The launch will also live stream through the official OnePlus YouTube channel. The stream will begin at 8:15pm IST.

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 price in India (expected)

The OnePlus 7 Pro price in India is rumoured at Rs. 49,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, whereas its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is said to be priced at Rs. 52,999 and the top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is rumoured at Rs. 57,999. However, the price of the OnePlus 7 is yet to be announced. It is believed to be similar to the launch price of the OnePlus 6T, though.

To recall, the OnePlus 6T was launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 45,999 for the top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

Pre-bookings for the OnePlus 7 Pro went live through Amazon.in earlier this month. Customers need to buy a Rs. 1,000 gift card to pre-book the handset. Last week, OnePlus also started taking pre-bookings for the OnePlus 7 Pro through Croma and Reliance stores in India. Customers who pre-book the OnePlus phone through physical stores require to pay Rs. 2,000. This is notably redeemable at the time of purchase.

OnePlus is offering a one-time free screen replacement worth Rs. 15,000 for customers who pre-book the OnePlus 7 Pro. A processing fee of Rs. 750 will be charged for availing the free screen replacement, though.

Earlier this week, Reliance Jio announced the Jio Beyond Speed offer that is designed to give benefits worth Rs. 9,300 for customers buying the OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro. The benefits will go live on May 19.

Alongside the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus is likely to launch the Bullets Wireless 2 headphones and Warp Charge 30 car charger at its today's event. Retail boxes of the new accessories leaked recently.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro specifications, features (expected)

The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro both are likely to run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. Some recent reports claimed that the OnePlus 7 will come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) flat display along with a waterdrop-style notch. The OnePlus 7 Pro, in contrast, is rumoured to come with a 6.7-inch curved Quad HD+ (1440x3120 pixels) Super AMOLED display, along with a pop-up selfie camera.

OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 7 Pro display would come with a refresh rate of 90Hz and have an HDR10+ certified panel. The phone is also certified for Netflix HDR content. Furthermore, the display panel of the OnePlus 7 Pro has been awarded the A+ quality rating by DisplayMate.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 7 is said to have a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor sporting an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor.

The OnePlus Pro, on the other hand, is rumoured to come with a triple rear camera setup that would include a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.6 lens and OIS as well as EIS for stabilisation. The camera setup is also said to include an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 telephoto lens and 3X zoom support and a 16-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens along with 177 degrees of field of view.

Camera samples shared by OnePlus have suggested a wide-angle lens and telephoto lens on the OnePlus 7 Pro to enable 3x optical zoom.

The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro both will come with a Snapdragon 855 SoC. However, the OnePlus 7 Pro is rumoured to come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, while the OnePlus 7 could come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The OnePlus 7 Pro is also teased to come with UFS 3.0 storage. This would help deliver enhanced read-write speeds.

In terms of connectivity, the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro both are expected to have USB Type-C port. The OnePlus 7 Pro is also particularly speculated to have a 4,000mAh battery along with Warp Charge 30W fast charging tech.

The OnePlus 7 Pro could have stereo speakers and will come with an all-new vibration motor that is touted to be twice as strong as the one featured on the OnePlus 6T. Moreover, the OnePlus 7 Pro is likely to receive a 5G variant with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X50 modem.