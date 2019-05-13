OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 are set to arrive globally on Tuesday, May 14. To announce the launch, OnePlus is hosting simultaneous press events in India (Bengaluru), UK (London), and the US (New York). Tickets for the OnePlus 7-series launch went on sale last month that were sold out in just a week after their release. Also, pre-bookings for the OnePlus 7 Pro are already live in India. While the OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to be a superior option in the new series with HDR10+ display and UFS 3.0 storage, the OnePlus 7 would debut as the clear successor to the OnePlus 6T with a similar design but including upgraded hardware.

While we're awaiting the official debut, here are the launch details of the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7.

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 launch event timings, date, venues

The OnePlus 7 launch event is taking place on Tuesday, May 14. It will begin simultaneously in India, UK, and the US.

OnePlus will start the launch event at 8:15pm IST in Bengaluru, 11am EDT in the US, and 4pm BST in the UK. The OnePlus 7 India launch will be held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, whereas its UK launch is at the Printworks London, and US launch at the Pier 94 New York.

OnePlus will also live stream the launch through its YouTube channel. The stream will kick off at 8:15pm IST on Tuesday.

Last month, OnePlus started selling the tickets for the OnePlus 7 launch at Rs. 999 each. The tickets were, however, sold out in just a week after their formal availability.

Alongside the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7, OnePlus is likely to launch the Bullets Wireless 2 headphones and Warp Charge 30 car charger on Tuesday. Retail boxes of the new accessories already surfaced online to suggest their arrival.

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 price in India, launch details (expected)

The OnePlus 7 Pro price in India is rumoured at Rs. 49,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is said to carry a price tag of Rs. 52,999. The top-of-the-line OnePlus 7 Pro model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is rumoured to be available in the country at Rs. 57,999.

So far, the price of the OnePlus 7 is yet to be revealed. It is, however, believed to be in line with the launch price of the OnePlus 6T.

To recall, the OnePlus 6T was launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, going up to Rs. 45,999 for the top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

In India, pre-bookings for the OnePlus 7 Pro went live through Amazon.in earlier this month. Customers require to buy a Rs. 1,000 gift card to pre-book the new OnePlus phone. Last week, OnePlus also started the pre-bookings for the OnePlus 7 Pro through physical stores in the country, namely Croma and Reliance stores. Customers pre-booking the OnePlus phone through physical stores need to pay Rs. 2,000 that would be redeemable at the time of purchase.

The pre-bookings of the OnePlus 7 Pro is bundled with a one-time free screen replacement worth Rs. 15,000. However, it is worth noting here that OnePlus will charge Rs. 750 as a processing fee to offer the free screen replacement.

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 specifications, features (expected)

Unlike last year's OnePlus 6T, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau in a recent media interview confirmed the debut of the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7. The executive also pointed out that the latter model in the new series will have 5G support and come with a "super-smooth and very crisp" display. OnePlus has also recently confirmed that the OnePlus 7 Pro will have an HDR10+ certified display panel. The OnePlus 7 Pro is also expected to be the OnePlus 5G phone that the company has been teasing for a while now.

If we believe some of the recent reports, the OnePlus 7 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch curved Quad HD+ (1440x3120 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a pop-up selfie camera and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The OnePlus 7, on the other hand, could have a 6.4-inch (1080x2340 pixels) flat display with a waterdrop-style notch.

OnePlus 7 Pro seen here leaked in its Nebula Blue colour variant

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ishan Agarwal

The OnePlus 7 Pro is rumoured to have a triple rear camera with a 48-megapixel primary sensor sporting an f/1.6 lens as well as OIS and EIS for stabilisation. The camera setup is also said to have an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 telephoto lens and 3X zoom support and a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens along with 177 degrees of field of view.

In contrast, the OnePlus 7 is believed to have a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor having an f/1.7 lens -- along with a 5-megapixel secondary, depth sensor.

The OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 both are said to have a Snapdragon 855 SoC. While the OnePlus 7 Pro could have up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, the OnePlus 7 is rumoured to have up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

OnePlus is speculated to offer USB Type-C port on both new models alongside wireless charging support. Furthermore, the OnePlus 7 Pro is particularly rumoured to have a 4,000mAh battery support Warp Charge 30W fast charging tech.

In addition to the standard OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7, the new OnePlus lineup could have a 5G variant. This would include Qualcomm's Snapdragon X50 modem.