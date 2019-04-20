OnePlus 7 has been tipped to launch on May 14, and now CEO Pete Lau has announced that he will confirm the official launch event details on April 23, i.e., Tuesday. The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are one of the most anticipated flagships of the year, and are expected to come with triple rear cameras and pop-up selfie sensors. The phones will most likely be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC, and there might be a 5G variant launched alongside as well.

Lau took to Twitter to confirm that he will make a launch event announcement on Tuesday. While he hasn't detailed what the launch event is going to be for, we can safely presume he is talking about the OnePlus 7 series. This time around, OnePlus is largely rumoured to launch three variants – the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.

As per leaked renders, the OnePlus 7 may sport a waterdrop-style notch and a dual rear camera setup. Dimensions of the OnePlus 7 are claimed to be 157.7x74.8x8.1mm, though with its camera bump, the phone may have a 9.5mm of thickness. There is an alert slider along with a power button on the right, while the left side has a SIM card tray and a volume rocker. At the bottom, the phone appears to have a USB Type-C port.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is seen to have a pop-up selfie camera module, and a triple camera setup at the back. It would also have a dual-edged display panel if we believe a recent rumour.

As for specifications, the OnePlus 7 is claimed to come with a 6.4-inch flat display, and dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

In contrast, the OnePlus 7 Pro is said to feature a 6.64-inch curved display with a pop-up front camera, triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The rear camera setup is also claimed to include sensors with telephoto and ultra-wide angle lenses.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is claimed to come with a Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. This is unlike all the previous OnePlus phones that had a full-HD+ display with the 60Hz refresh rate. The tipster also mentioned in his tweet that the OnePlus 7 Pro would have USB Type-C v3.1, and a 4,000mAh battery along with Warp Charge 30W fast charging tech. The phone is also claimed to have dual speakers as well.