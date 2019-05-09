OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 are all set to launch globally on May 14. OnePlus will hold a launch event in India, US and Europe simultaneously, and the company has already put up a dedicated notification page on Amazon India. The launch event will begin at 8.15pm IST and the company even sold tickets to the launch event in the last month. The premium OnePlus 7 Pro is largely expected to come with triple rear cameras, a pop-up selfie camera sensor, while the OnePlus 7 will sport dual rear cameras and a waterdrop-style notch up front.

Ahead of the launch next week, let's take a look at all the things announced and rumoured about the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro so far.

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 price (expected)

Starting with the price, the high-end OnePlus 7 Pro is tipped to come to India with a starting price of Rs. 49,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, while its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is said to carry a price tag of Rs. 52,999. Furthermore, the top-of-the-line OnePlus 7 Pro model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is said to be available in the country at Rs. 57,999.

In Europe, the phone will be priced at EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 54,700) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 58,600) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option, and EUR 819 (roughly Rs. 64,100) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The 6GB RAM variant is expected to only be available in Mirror Grey colour option at launch, while the 12GB variant will only be available in Nebula Blue colour option. The OnePlus 7 Pro 8GB RAM option will be made available in all three colours – Nebula Blue, Mirror Grey, and Almond.

As for the OnePlus 7, the starting price of phone is likely to range from Rs. 37,000 to Rs. 39,500. The exact RAM + storage options price breakup haven't been leaked yet.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro design (expected)

Several renders of both the phones have leaked so far, and the biggest difference between the two phones is the pop-up selfie camera on the Pro variant, the cameras at the back, and some key specifications disparities as well.

Beginning with the OnePlus 7 Pro, the phone is seen to sport a bezel-less and notch-less display with a pop-up selfie camera jutting out of the top edge in most of its recent renders. There's a triple rear camera at the back aligned vertically, and the phone comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

The OnePlus 7, on the other hand, is seen to sport a waterdrop-style notch, similar to the OnePlus 6T. The back of the phone sports a dual rear camera setup aligned vertically. The vanilla variant will also sport a fingerprint sensor underneath the display. Both the phones should support USB Type-C port as well, and lack support for 3.5mm audio jack. The company has also confirmed both smartphones will have some amount of water resistance, but do not have IP ratings.

OnePlus 7 leaked render

Photo Credit: WinFuture

OnePlus 7 Pro specifications (expected)

Full specification sheet phone runs on Android Pie based on OxygenOS, and features a 6.67-inch (1440x3120 pixels) Fluid AMOLeD display with 516ppi pixel density, and 90Hz maximum refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor (1 x Cortex-A76 core @ 2.84GHz, 3 x Cortex-A76 cores @ 2.42GHz, and 4 x Cortex-A55 cores @ 1.8GHz), paired with Adreno 640 GPU.There's no microSD card slot available on the phone for further memory expansion.

As for camera, the leak suggests that the OnePlus 7 Pro will sport a triple camera setup at the back, with one 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.6 aperture, and OIS. There's a secondary 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 117 degree field of view, and a last 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 78mm focal length, and 3x optical zoom. The back cameras support dual-LED flash, phase detection autofocus (PDAF), laser autofocus (LAF), and continuous autofocus (CAF).

Up front, there is listed to be a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 pop-up camera with f/2.0 aperture, EIS, and 1080p video recording support at 30fps. The OnePlus 7 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30 (5V/6A).Sensors on board include accelerometer, gyroscope, in-display fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, gesture sensor, brightness sensor, and compass. The dimensions measure at 162.6x75.9x8.8mm, and the phone weighs 210 grams. The OnePlus 7 Pro is listed to come with stereo speakers support as well. Readers are asked to take the leaked specifications with a pinch of salt, as we have no way of identifying their authenticity.

OnePlus 7 Pro has also been confirmed to sport a HDR10+ display with an A+ rating from DisplayMate, and include UFS 3.0 storage. The company has also confirmed the presence of triple rear cameras on the OnePlus 7 Pro, an ultra wide-angle lens, as well as 3x optical zoom.

OnePlus 7 specifications (expected)

Unlike the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7 is rumoured to have a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display and come with a dual rear camera setup. This could have a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The OnePlus 7 should could come in two variants, with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations. The phone is also rumoured to include a 3,700mAh battery along with 20W charging support. It will miss out on some bells and whistles like 30W Warp Charge, and the 90Hz display that will make their way to its Pro sibling only.