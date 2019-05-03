OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 are debuting on May 14, and they're now teased to offer an "Icy smooth" experience. OnePlus has posted the latest teaser video on its social media accounts to suggests a top-notch performance on its new smartphone models. Separately, the latest edition of Harper's Bazaar India magazine has been released that is touted to carry the cover photo taken by the OnePlus 7 Pro. The new OnePlus phone was also used to shoot the entire cover story on actress Jameela Jamil, the company claimed on Twitter.

In the series of new developments, OnePlus has posted a teaser video highlighting an "Icy smooth" experience on the upcoming OnePlus 7-series models. This might be a hint at the presence of the Snapdragon 855 SoC or a super-smooth, QHD+ 90Hz display that is rumoured to be a part of the OnePlus 7 Pro. It may also imply a cool-running smartphone that doesn't heat up much during an intensive load, apart from the company's regularly touted speed-optimised interface.

Notably, this isn't the first time when OnePlus has suggested an upgraded performance on the OnePlus 7 models. The company last month teased to deliver a "fast and smooth" experience through its new models.

In addition to the teaser video, Bazaar India through its Twitter account has revealed that the cover page and the cover story featured on its latest edition was captured using the OnePlus 7 Pro. The images flaunted in the magazine are touted to be "not filtered or digitally altered." However, it appears that for some images, the preloaded Portrait mode and HDR support could be used to enhance their appearance.

OnePlus 7 Pro was used for shooting the cover page and cover story of the latest Bazaar India edition

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Bazaar India

Earlier this week, OnePlus 7 Pro camera samples teased online that suggested the presence of a 3x telephoto lens. The phone also appears to have a wide-angle camera with wider panorama support.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is also tipped to come with an improved HDR mode. Further, it is found to have a 3x optical zoom and is capable of supporting an enhanced night mode.

OnePlus isn't the only smartphone vendor that has leveraged a magazine name to promote the camera capabilities of its new flagship. Companies such as Apple and Google in the past used their smartphones to be a companion for magazine shoots, according to a report by PetaPixel.

To recall, the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 are set to launch globally on May 14. The new phones are believed to debut in India with a starting price of Rs. 39,500.