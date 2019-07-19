OnePlus 7 Pro's latest OxygenOS 9.5.9 update was halted after a bug was found in the tap-to-wake feature. A new OxygenOS 9.5.10 update is now rolling out for OnePlus 7 Pro users with a hotfix. The changelog remains the same as that of OxygenO 9.5.9, except for the addition of the fix. OnePlus 7 is also receiving a new OxygenOS 9.5.7 update simultaneously, and the changelog notes that it brings improvements in camera, optimised sensitivity of auto brightness, improved accuracy of the GPS when the screen is off, and more.

OnePlus has announced that the rollout of the OxygenOS 9.5.10 update for the OnePlus 7 Pro is underway, and the hotfix build is issued after the OxygenOS 9.5.9 update was halted due to reports related to issues in the double-tap to wake feature after installing the update. The company notes that the ‘hotfix build OxygenOS 9.5.10 has rolled out partially and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs.'

The changelog remains the same, except for the addition of the tap-to-wake issue fix. The OnePlus 7 Pro hotfix build brings optimised haptic feedback for the keyboard, optimised sensitivity of automatic brightness, improved touch sensitivity for greater performance, smoother visual effects, optimised auto-switch of display resolution, optimised the speed and accuracy of GPS when the screen is turned off, and adjusted haptic feedback of third-party app notifications.

As for the camera improvements, the OnePlus 7 Pro update enhances the performance of camera mode while switching from front and back. It also improves speed of autofocus, enhances photo-stitching in Panorama mode, and improves photo quality of 48-megapixel JPG in Pro mode.

The OnePlus 7 Pro update also brings a new Face Unlock assistive lighting option, option to enhance the sound of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, June Android security patch, VoLTE/ VoWiFi support for 3SE and Telenor SE operators, and general bug fixes and improvements.

Simultaneously, OnePlus 7 is also receiving the OxygenOS 9.5.7 update, and this rollout is also incremental in nature. The OTA update will be received by a limited number of users today and it will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. The changelog suggests that the camera improvements are identical to that of the OnePlus 7 Pro update, and it also brings optimised sensitivity of automatic brightness, optimised the speed and accuracy of GPS when the screen is turned off, option to enhance the sound of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, VoLTE/ VoWiFi support for 3SE and Telenor SE operators, and general bug fixes and improvements.

We recommend you install these updates as soon as you receive it. If you haven't received a notification, check manually in the Settings menu to see if you've received it or not. It is best to install the update over a good Wi-Fi connection and while the phone is on charge.