OnePlus 7 Pro Hands-On Images Leaked Ahead of Tuesday Launch, Promo Video Surfaces Too

OnePlus 7 Pro promotional video shows the phone in all glory.

By | Updated: 14 May 2019 17:09 IST
Photo Credit: Reddit

OnePlus 7 Pro appears in a promotional video with multiple colour options

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7 Pro is seen with a triple rear camera setup
  • The phone also appears to have a thin-bezel display
  • An alleged promo video of OnePlus 7 Pro also emerges online

OnePlus 7 Pro hands-on images have surfaced on the Web just hours before its formal debut. The images show the front and back of the upcoming phone and highlight the presence of features, including Dolby audio support. Separately, an alleged promotional video giving a glimpse at the OnePlus 7 Pro has been leaked on Reddit. The OnePlus 7 Pro is launching alongside the OnePlus 7 later today. OnePlus has scheduled simultaneous launch events for the OnePlus 7 Pro and regular OnePlus 7 in India (Bengaluru), London (UK), and New York (US). The event will begin at 8:15pm IST and will be live streamed through the OnePlus channel on YouTube.

The hands-on images of the OnePlus 7 Pro have been shared by a tipster who uses the Twitter handle Ice Universe. While two of the leaked images allegedly show the front of the upcoming OnePlus phone, one image reveals its back. The front panel of the phone shows the absence of a waterdrop-style notch. This suggests a pop-up selfie camera, which was spotted on a list of leaked OnePlus 7 Pro renders.

The screen featured on the leaked image also gives a hint at Dolby audio support. Furthermore, the phone apparently runs Android 9 Pie.

oneplus 7 pro hands on images twitter ice universe OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro hands-on images show its front and back
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ice Universe

 

The purported back of the OnePlus 7 Pro shows a minimal, curved design and highlights a triple rear camera setup, paired with an LED flash. The OnePlus logo on the back -- alongside a separate "OnePlus" branding. The OnePlus 7 Pro is also rumoured to have an in-display fingerprint sensor. Therefore, the images don't showcase any traditional fingerprint sensor. An LED flash module can also be seen from the back.

In addition to the hands-on images, the promotional video of the OnePlus 7 Pro has surfaced on Reddit, as spotted by tipster Ishan Agarwal. The video shows the new OnePlus phone in three distinct colour options. These could be Nebula Blue, Mirror Grey, and Almond that all got leaked recently. Also, the video highlights various aspects such as the triple camera setup, thin-bezel display, and a pop-up selfie camera.

 

OnePlus 7 Pro price in India (expected)

The OnePlus 7 Pro price in India is rumoured at Rs. 49,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, on the other hand, is said to be priced at Rs. 52,999, while its top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is rumoured at Rs. 57,999.

OnePlus 7 Pro specifications (expected)

The OnePlus 7 Pro is likely to run Android 9 Pie and is rumoured to have a 6.7-inch curved Quad HD+ (1440x3120 pixels) Super AMOLED display, along with a pop-up selfie camera. The phone will also come with a Snapdragon 855 SoC that is claimed to be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 7 Pro is rumoured to have a triple rear camera setup that would include a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.6 lens and OIS as well as EIS for stabilisation. The camera setup is also said to include an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 telephoto lens and 3X zoom support and a 16-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens along with 177 degrees of field of view.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to have USB Type-C port and support Warp Charge 30W fast charging tech. Besides, it is rumoured to come with a 4,000mAh battery.

