Technology News

OnePlus 7 Pro Full Specifications Leak Ahead of May 14 Launch

The new OnePlus phone will come with a 4,000mAh battery and be offered in three RAM + storage models.

By | Updated: 10 May 2019 09:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7 Pro Full Specifications Leak Ahead of May 14 Launch

Photo Credit: OnLeaks

OnePlus 7 Pro is tipped to sport a pop-up selfie sensor

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7 Pro may sport a 6.67-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate
  • The phone is powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 12GB RAM
  • It will sport a 48-megapixel sensor, 16-megapixel selfie sensor

OnePlus 7 Pro is said to be coming in three colour options – Nebula Blue, Mirror Grey, and Almond – and renders of all the three variants have already surfaced online. Now, in a new leak, the phone's full specifications have allegedly been revealed right down to the storage options, sensors on board, and the dimensions. The phone, according to the leak, will come in three storage variants. It supports dual-SIM cards, and packs a 48-megapixel camera sensor, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and NFC connectivity.

The full specification sheet of the OnePlus 7 Pro has leaked on Slashleaks. The listing suggests that the dual-SIM (Nano) phone runs on Android Pie based on OxygenOS, and features a 6.67-inch (1440x3120 pixels) Fluid AMOELD display with 516ppi pixel density, and 90Hz maximum refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor (1 x Cortex-A76 core @ 2.84GHz, 3 x Cortex-A76 cores @ 2.42GHz, and 4 x Cortex-A55 cores @ 1.8GHz), paired with Adreno 640 GPU.

OnePlus 7 Pro storage options

The phone comes in three RAM + storage models – 6GB RAM + 128GB UFS 3.0 Nand Flash memory, 8GB RAM + 256GB UFS 3.0 Nand Flash Memory, and 12GB RAM + 256GB UFS 3.0 Nand Flash Memory. There's no microSD card slot available for further memory expansion.

OnePlus 7 Pro camera

As for camera, the leak suggests that the OnePlus 7 Pro will sport a triple camera setup at the back, with one 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.6 aperture, and OIS. There's a secondary 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 117 degree field of view, and a last 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 78mm focal length, and 3x optical zoom. The back cameras support dual-LED flash, phase detection autofocus (PDAF), laser autofocus (LAF), and continuous autofocus (CAF). Furthermore, the rear camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps/60fps, 1080p videos at 30fps/60fps, 720p videos at 30fps, and super slow motion 1080p and 720p videos at 240fps and 480fps respectively.oneplus7pro main ishan1 1556861603220

OnePlus 7 Pro will reportedly a triple rear camera setup on the back
Photo Credit: Ishan Agarwal

Up front, there is listed to be a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 pop-up camera with f/2.0 aperture, EIS, and 1080p video recording support at 30fps. The OnePlus 7 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30 (5V/6A).Sensors on board include accelerometer, gyroscope, in-display fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, gesture sensor, brightness sensor, and compass. The dimensions measure at 162.6x75.9x8.8mm, and the phone weighs 210 grams. The OnePlus 7 Pro is listed to come with stereo speakers support as well. Readers are asked to take the leaked specifications with a pinch of salt, as we have no way of identifying their authenticity.

OnePlus 7 Pro price (expected)

The OnePlus 7 Pro is set to launch on May 14 globally, alongside the OnePlus 7. It is expected to be priced in India starting at Rs. 49,999, and get Android Q beta OxygenOS in the future. The phone will reportedly start at EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 54,700) in Europe. We recommend that you take all leaks with a slight grain of salt until all the official details are released.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro price, OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications, OnePlus 7 Pro Renders, OnePlus 7, OnePlus
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Tina Fey-Created Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt to Return for Netflix Interactive Special in 2020
BSNL Rs. 47, Rs. 198 Prepaid Recharge Plans Revised to Offer More Data
OnePlus 7 Pro Full Specifications Leak Ahead of May 14 Launch
Comment
Read in: தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 7 Pro Price Leaked Along With Colour Options
  2. TikTok Regains Top Spot on App Stores in India, Offers Cash Reward to Users
  3. Elon Musk Says He Works Over 90 Hours per Week to Keep Tesla Alive
  4. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Starts May 15, Offers to Be Previewed Tomorrow
  5. OnePlus 7 Pro Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
  6. Has Pixel 3a's Price Tag Ruined Its Prospects in India?
  7. BSNL Revises Rs. 47, Rs. 198 Prepaid Plans to Offer More Data
  8. Lenovo Launches ThinkPad T495, ThinkPad T495s, and ThinkPad X395
  9. OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Price in India, Specs & Everything Else Rumoured
  10. Asus ZenFone 6 Teaser Throws Shade at OnePlus, Reveals Key Features
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.