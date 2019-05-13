OnePlus' highly anticipated flagship duo – the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro – will go official tomorrow. While the company has revealed bits of information about the upcoming phones, leaks have revealed a tonne of details about the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro duo, including their design, hardware specifications, and the expected pricing of the OnePlus 7 series duo. With the two phones just a day away from launch, here's a quick recap of the top 7 features we expect from the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro in terms of internal upgrades and new features that the two phones will bring to the table.

1. Better Display

A major talking point of the OnePlus 7 Pro will be its display - which as per official teasers - will be curved on both sides. The phone has already been awarded the A+ quality rating by DisplayMate, which means it is among the best screens available on a phone and is in the same league as the Galaxy S10's display. The OnePlus 7 Pro's display is also claimed to have received the 'Safety for Eyes' certification from VDE Testing and Certification Institute for more efficient blue light filtering. Furthermore, the company has hinted at upgraded eye protection features on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus has also partnered with Netflix to get the OnePlus 7 Pro's display certified for Netflix HDR content. Moreover, the OnePlus 7 Pro's display has also been certified for viewing HDR 10+ content. As per leaks, the OnePlus 7 Pro's display will have a QHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, becoming the first non-gaming phone to upgrade from 60Hz to 90Hz refresh rate. OnePlus has been using the word ‘smooth' in its marketing campaign, which further hints that the company is talking about the smooth experience provided by the higher display refresh rate. As for the OnePlus 7, it is tipped to stick with a 60Hz panel and a full-HD+ resolution.

2. Triple rear cameras

OnePlus' official marketing campaign has teased that the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature triple rear cameras. While OnePlus is yet to reveal details about the sensors, camera samples shared by OnePlus indicate that the OnePlus 7 Pro will pack a wide-angle lens as well as a telephoto lens that will bring 3x optical zoom to the table.

If the leaks are anything to go by, the OnePlus 7 Pro will pack a 48-megapixel primary camera, assisted by an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens. As for the standard OnePlus 7, it is tipped to sport dual rear cameras.

3. Pop-up front camera

While triple rear cameras will certainly be a first for OnePlus, the company is also tipped to finally adopt the pop-up camera trend for the OnePlus 7 Pro. The OnePlus 7 Pro is rumoured to flaunt a pop-up front camera to go with the whole full-screen design (read, without display notch). As for the OnePlus 7, leaked renders indicate that it will miss out on the innovative element and will feature a selfie snapper housed inside a waterdrop-shaped notch.

4. Faster processor, faster storage

While using the Snapdragon 855 in the upcoming flagship phones is a no-brainer, OnePlus confirmed back in December last year that the OnePlus 7 will be powered by Qualcomm's top-of-the-line processor. Both the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro will draw power from the Snapdragon 855, but the amount of RAM ticking alongside might differ.

OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 7 Pro will come with UFS 3.0 storage, which means the phone will not only offer faster sequential read-write speeds, but will also provide quicker app launch time, shorter game loading interval, and faster boot among other advantages. In fact, the OnePlus 7 Pro is touted to be the first phone out there to come equipped with the faster UFS 3.0 storage hardware. But since the same has not been confirmed for the OnePlus 7, we expect it to support the older UFS 2.1 standard that is employed with the OnePlus 6T.

5. Improved vibration motor

OnePlus recently revealed that it has acted on the grievances of users unhappy with the vibration motor on older OnePlus smartphones, and has decided to equip the OnePlus 7 Pro with a new vibration motor that is twice as strong than the one on the OnePlus 6T. OnePlus 7 Pro users will also be able to tweak the vibration output and choose between three levels of vibration intensity for incoming notifications. Moreover, users will also the option to change the vibration pattern to their liking. When it comes to OnePlus 7, there is no word whether the upgraded vibration motor will be fitted inside it as well.

6. Warp Charge, larger battery

The OnePlus 7 Pro is tipped to pack a 4,000mAh battery (larger than the 3,700mAh battery on the OnePlus 6T) with 30W Warp Charge support, while the OnePlus 7 will reportedly rely on 20W charging to top up its 3,700mAh battery. As for wireless charging support, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau revealed earlier this year that the OnePlus 7 won't support wireless charging. This might be a bummer for some prospective buyers.

7. Stereo speakers

Not much detail about the OnePlus 7 series' audio hardware is known at the moment, but as per a recent leak, the OnePlus 7 Pro will come equipped with stereo speakers. It is, however, not clear whether the phone will feature mono-speaker or dual stereo speaker hardware. Nonetheless, the arrival of stereo speaker is certainly a welcome upgrade. However, it is unclear whether the OnePlus 7 too will get some stereo speaker goodness.