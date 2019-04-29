OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are set to arrive on May 14. But just days ahead of their formal launch, a OnePlus Playback-backed music video by Indian singer Neha Bhasin has supposedly given a glimpse at the OnePlus 7. The video shows a phone with a notchless display design and a dual rear camera setup. Also, it corroborates previous reports that were claiming similarities between the design of the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 7. Separately, an image allegedly showcasing the triple rear cameras of the OnePlus 7 Pro has surfaced online.

Among other developments, a OnePlus Playback music video posted by singer Neha Bhasin on YouTube has apparently shown off the OnePlus 7. The video shows a phone that has a OnePlus 6T-like back panel -- with dual rear camera setup and a OnePlus logo. The front view of the phone, however, shows a notchless display that could be accompanied by a pop-up selfie camera.

Some recent reports claimed that the OnePlus 7 would sport a waterdrop-style display notch and a OnePlus 6T-like back design with a dual rear camera. However, the phone was initially rumoured to have a pop-up selfie camera module. The OnePlus 7 Pro, in contrast, has so far been rumoured to have a pop-up selfie camera.

OnePlus 7 back supposedly appears in the video posted by singer Neha Bhasin

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Neha Bhasin

Thus, there is room to presume that the pop singer probably showcases not only the OnePlus 7 from its back but also the OnePlus 7 Pro from its front.

In the other development, an image showing OnePlus CEO Pete Lau breakfasting at a restaurant has been leaked on Slashleaks, and it is claimed to give a glimpse at the OnePlus 7 Pro. The image seemingly showing a triple rear camera setup on a phone that could be none other than the OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus 7 Pro allegedly spotted with its triple rear camera setup

Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

We need to wait until May 14 to know what OnePlus has in store for us this year. Nevertheless, the triple rear camera setup and an all-new display panel of the OnePlus 7 Pro have already been teased. The company also last week kicked off the OnePlus 7 Pro 'The Lab' programme to give early access to the new flagship.