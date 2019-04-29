Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 7 Dual Rear Camera Setup, Notchless Display Seemingly Featured in a Music Video; OnePlus 7 Pro With Triple Rear Camera Allegedly Surfaced

OnePlus 7 Dual Rear Camera Setup, Notchless Display Seemingly Featured in a Music Video; OnePlus 7 Pro With Triple Rear Camera Allegedly Surfaced

OnePlus 7 appears to have a design similar to OnePlus 6T.

By | Updated: 29 April 2019 16:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7 Dual Rear Camera Setup, Notchless Display Seemingly Featured in a Music Video; OnePlus 7 Pro With Triple Rear Camera Allegedly Surfaced

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Neha Bhasin

OnePlus 7 supposedly appears in a music video by Neha Bhasin

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7 seems to have a dual rear camera setup
  • OnePlus 7 Pro has been spotted on SlashLeaks with triple rear cameras
  • OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro set to launch on May 14

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are set to arrive on May 14. But just days ahead of their formal launch, a OnePlus Playback-backed music video by Indian singer Neha Bhasin has supposedly given a glimpse at the OnePlus 7. The video shows a phone with a notchless display design and a dual rear camera setup. Also, it corroborates previous reports that were claiming similarities between the design of the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 7. Separately, an image allegedly showcasing the triple rear cameras of the OnePlus 7 Pro has surfaced online.

Among other developments, a OnePlus Playback music video posted by singer Neha Bhasin on YouTube has apparently shown off the OnePlus 7. The video shows a phone that has a OnePlus 6T-like back panel -- with dual rear camera setup and a OnePlus logo. The front view of the phone, however, shows a notchless display that could be accompanied by a pop-up selfie camera.

Some recent reports claimed that the OnePlus 7 would sport a waterdrop-style display notch and a OnePlus 6T-like back design with a dual rear camera. However, the phone was initially rumoured to have a pop-up selfie camera module. The OnePlus 7 Pro, in contrast, has so far been rumoured to have a pop-up selfie camera.

oneplus 7 back youtube neha bhasin OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 back supposedly appears in the video posted by singer Neha Bhasin
Photo Credit: YouTube/ Neha Bhasin

 

Thus, there is room to presume that the pop singer probably showcases not only the OnePlus 7 from its back but also the OnePlus 7 Pro from its front.

 

In the other development, an image showing OnePlus CEO Pete Lau breakfasting at a restaurant has been leaked on Slashleaks, and it is claimed to give a glimpse at the OnePlus 7 Pro. The image seemingly showing a triple rear camera setup on a phone that could be none other than the OnePlus 7 Pro.

oneplus 7 pro triple rear camera setup slashleaks OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro allegedly spotted with its triple rear camera setup
Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

 

We need to wait until May 14 to know what OnePlus has in store for us this year. Nevertheless, the triple rear camera setup and an all-new display panel of the OnePlus 7 Pro have already been teased. The company also last week kicked off the OnePlus 7 Pro 'The Lab' programme to give early access to the new flagship.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Amazon Pay Gets UPI-Powered Person to Person Payments on Android
OnePlus 7 Dual Rear Camera Setup, Notchless Display Seemingly Featured in a Music Video; OnePlus 7 Pro With Triple Rear Camera Allegedly Surfaced
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Xolo ZX
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review
  2. Android Q Tipped to Bring Contextual Action Buttons for Notifications
  3. Jio Is Now Apparently Offering Landline Services to GigaFiber Subscribers
  4. OnePlus 7 Pro Receives A+ Rating From DisplayMate, Company Says
  5. GoT’s Great Battle of Winterfell Wasn't That Great After All
  6. Avengers: Endgame Blasts Off With $1.2 Billion Opening Weekend
  7. Watch the Trailer for Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4
  8. Google Bans One of the Biggest App Developers From Play Store: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy J4, Galaxy J4+, Galaxy J6+ Getting Android Pie Update: Report
  10. Vivo Y17 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.