Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 7 Pro Does Not Offer 3x Optical Zoom via Its Telephoto Camera Fully as Promised: Report

OnePlus 7 Pro Does Not Offer 3x Optical Zoom via Its Telephoto Camera Fully as Promised: Report

OnePlus 7 Pro offers 2.2x optical zoom that realises 57mm focal length.

By | Updated: 24 May 2019 11:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7 Pro Does Not Offer 3x Optical Zoom via Its Telephoto Camera Fully as Promised: Report

OnePlus 7 Pro is available on Amazon India

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7 Pro is advertised to offer 3x optical zoom
  • A Reddit user has discovered that it only offers 2.2x optical zoom
  • This means OnePlus 7 Pro offers only 57mm focal length, not 78mm

OnePlus 7 Pro early adopters have heavily criticised the camera, though a software update is coming to fix that. Now a new report states that the company hasn't really integrated 3x optical zoom technology that has been advertised. Instead, the OnePlus 7 Pro offers only 2.2x optical zoom, and the rest 0.8x zoom is realised through SmartCapture cropping. This may seem a small difference to novice photographers, but for professional users, the promised focal length of 78mm is not offered. Instead, the OnePlus 7 Pro offers 57mm focal length, which could be a deal breaker. To recall, the same misleading marketing strategy was used on the OnePlus 5 as well.

Android Police was the first to spot the issue at hand, and it was discovered by Reddit user /u/ImKuya. The report has shared two pictures, one taken from the 3x zoom mode, and one take from portrait mode which uses the telephoto lens as well. The field of view is seen to be wider in portrait mode than in the 3x zoom mode, even though both the modes use the same telephoto lens and sensor. Furthermore, the photo taken with portrait mode has not only got a wider field of view, but is produced at a higher resolution of 13-megapixel. In comparison, the 3x zoom photo is produced at 8-megapixel.

This means that OnePlus is actually cropping down the photo to hit that 3x zoom target. The report states that mathematically, the OnePlus 7 Pro offers only 2.2x optical zoom, and the rest is achieved using the crop method. This means that the focal length offered is 57mm, and not 78mm as advertised. In the professional world, that's a huge misleading number.

OnePlus responded to the report with a statement: “The OnePlus 7 Pro has 3x zoom with no digital zoom or loss of detail. The telephoto camera serves two main purposes: 3x zoom and portrait mode photography. It will switch the field of view depending on the camera mode. With 3x zoom, the telephoto camera delivers the advertised lossless 8 megapixels images. Portrait mode utilizes all 13 megapixels from the sensor in the telephoto camera.”

OnePlus is neither denying nor accepting what's being reported. The report doesn't say that digital zoom is being applied to the photo, it achieves the final result via a crop and reduction of total pixel count.

OnePlus did a similar play on words with the OnePlus 5, where it claimed that it offers 2x optical zoom. OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei later clarified that the camera setup offers 1.6x optical zoom and the remaining 0.4x is realised through "SmartCapture multiframe technology."

Separately, OnePlus 7 Pro's camera has received a lot of flak from early adopters, with users complaining of the smoothening effect, colour reproduction, and more. To dissipate the disappointment, OnePlus has confirmed that it will roll out improvements to HDR and Nightscape 2.0 in a weeks time.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Powerful stereo speakers
  • Snappy UI and app performance
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Heavy
  • Inconsistent AF in macros
  • 4K videos have oversaturated colours
  • Mediocre low-light video performance
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 7 Pro review
Display6.67-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1440x3120 pixels
RAM12GB
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Storage256GB
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 16-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro Cameras, OnePlus 7 Pro 3x Optical Zoom, OnePlus
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
MSI GT76 Titan With Desktop Grade Intel Core i9 CPU, GE65 Raider and P65 Creator Laptops Launched
SpaceX Launches 60 Starlink Internet Beaming Satellites Aboard Falcon 9 Rocket
OnePlus 7 Pro Does Not Offer 3x Optical Zoom via Its Telephoto Camera Fully as Promised: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Trending on NDTV
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Camera Phones
TRENDING
  1. Tata Sky Cuts Prices of Its HD, SD Set-Top Boxes
  2. WhatsApp Status Updates Could Soon Be Posted as Facebook Stories
  3. Android Pie Update Finally Rolling Out for OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3
  4. Trump Says 'Dangerous' Huawei Could Be Included in US-China Trade Deal
  5. Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Gaming Smartphone Coming to Flipkart, Teaser Tips
  6. Redmi K20 Teasers Confirm Game Turbo 2.0, DC Dimming, 4,000mAh Battery
  7. Vivo Z5x Set to Launch Today: Watch Live Stream, Expected Specifications
  8. Sound One X80 Wireless Earphones With MicroSD Card Slot Launched in India
  9. Redmi Note 7S vs Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  10. Xiaomi Says Redmi Note 7S Will Replace Redmi Note 7 in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.